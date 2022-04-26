Bills pick up fifth-year option on defensive tackle Ed Oliver

As expected, the Bills have picked up the fifth-year option on defensive tackle Ed Oliver, the team announced Tuesday.

“I thought he was our best, most consistent D-lineman all year from start to finish,” GM Brandon Beane said at the conclusion of the season. “I think he trended up all year. The game slowed down for Ed this year. He was a huge factor in our success. … Ed really helped the back end with his disruption, having the quarterback get the ball out, or at least get him off the spot, having to throw on the move turns into an incompletion or an interception.”

While his first two years in the league maybe didn’t quite live up to the lofty expectations that come with being a top-10 pick, Oliver turned a corner in 2021.

Got that monkey off my back feel like I can just go play nahh — Ed Oliver (@Edoliver_11) April 26, 2022

Oliver’s stats might not jump off the page – he had 41 tackles, four sacks, three passes defensed and one forced fumble last season – but they don’t tell the whole story. He had a few sacks that were called back because of defensive penalties, and his 14 quarterback hits were four more than anyone else on the team. That shows he was in the backfield quite a bit. Coach Sean McDermott has consistently pointed out that defensive tackles in his scheme are not always going to produce big numbers. Oliver, however, became a player that opposing offenses had to account for every week in 2021.

The option year gives both sides some time to try and work out a long-term extension.