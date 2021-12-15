Bills-Patriots rematch to remain at 1 p.m. on Dec. 26

The Bills are expected to play their last four games as 1 p.m. start times after the NFL opted against flexing the Dec. 26 rematch with the New England Patriots.

The Sunday night game scheduled for Dec. 26 is Washington vs. Dallas.

ESPN's Mike Reiss was first to report the Bills-Patriots game time.

The Patriots-Bills game on Dec. 26 will be played at 1 p.m. ET, per the NFL. The game will not be flexed out of that time spot. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) December 15, 2021

The Patriots beat the Bills, 14-10, at Highmark Stadium on "Monday Night Football" Dec. 6.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

New England leads the AFC East by two games with four to play.

With the announcement, the Bills' last four games are scheduled:

Sunday, 1 p.m., vs. Carolina

Sunday, Dec. 26, 1 p.m., at New England

Sunday, Jan. 2, 1 p.m., vs. Falcons

Sunday, Jan. 9, 1 p.m., vs. Jets