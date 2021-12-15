 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bills-Patriots rematch to remain at 1 p.m. on Dec. 26
0 comments
top story topical

Bills-Patriots rematch to remain at 1 p.m. on Dec. 26

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month
Closing the gap (copy) (copy)

The Bills-Patriots rematch will be at 1 p.m. Dec. 26.

 Mark Mulville / Buffalo News

The Bills are expected to play their last four games as 1 p.m. start times after the NFL opted against flexing the Dec. 26 rematch with the New England Patriots. 

The Sunday night game scheduled for Dec. 26 is Washington vs. Dallas. 

ESPN's Mike Reiss was first to report the Bills-Patriots game time. 

The Patriots beat the Bills, 14-10, at Highmark Stadium on "Monday Night Football" Dec. 6. 

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

New England leads the AFC East by two games with four to play. 

With the announcement, the Bills' last four games are scheduled:

Sunday, 1 p.m., vs. Carolina

Sunday, Dec. 26, 1 p.m., at New England

Sunday, Jan. 2, 1 p.m., vs. Falcons

Sunday, Jan. 9, 1 p.m., vs. Jets

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ex-NFL player Phillip Adams had 'unusually severe' CTE at time of slays: researchers

[BN] Blitz Daily Updates

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News