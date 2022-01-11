Bills, Patriots both in good health entering playoffs

A slew of other Patriots were listed as limited but each of them played vs. Miami.

Morse's wife gives birth

Bills center Mitch Morse has had a busy week. After helping the Bills beat the New York Jets Sunday evening, Morse flew to his home in the Kansas City area to be with his wife, who went into labor Monday. Caitlin Morse gave birth to the couple’s second child.

“We ended up having a boy, yesterday at about 5 p.m.,” Morse said after Tuesday’s walk-through practice. “So very exciting, and it's just been such a roller coaster of emotion. All highs. So, very excited. My wife was such a trooper, can't give her enough credit for what she did. And she was very patient with me, understanding of the schedule. It was a tough morning this morning having to get here. So kudos to her, she did all the heavy lifting.”

The child is named Deacon James. Morse made it back in time for Tuesday’s practice.

“It was a special day and I was glad to be able to share that with my family,” Morse said. “A very unique situation, very fortunate and pretty blessed 24 hours both professionally and personally.”