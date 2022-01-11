Bills, Patriots both in good health entering playoffs

The Buffalo Bills enter the playoffs in remarkably good health, and the New England Patriots have only a couple of injuries to monitor this week leading up to Saturday’s game.
Buffalo held only a walk-through practice Tuesday and listed nobody as injured. Receiver Emmanuel Sanders, who has missed the past two games with a knee injury, participated fully. He looks on track to play, bringing the receiving corps up to full strength.
The only other player listed by the Bills was backup defensive end Efe Obada, who missed Sunday’s game against the Jets with an ankle injury. He participated fully.
The Patriots placed starting cornerback Jalen Mills on the league's Reserve/Covid-19 list, which doesn't necessarily mean he will miss Saturday's game. New England also activated slot cornerback Myles Bryant off the list.
The Patriots have one significant injury. Defensive tackle Christian Barmore, a first-round draft choice who has had a good rookie season this year, left the Pats’ game in Miami Sunday on a cart with a knee injury. The Patriots did not practice Tuesday but released an “estimated” practice report. Barmore was listed as limited.
Two other key New England defenders missed the Miami game. Safety Kyle Dugger sat out with a hand injury. Linebacker Dont’a Hightower sat out with a hamstring injury. Both were projected to be limited Tuesday. Speculation in New England is both have a good chance to face the Bills on Saturday.
A slew of other Patriots were listed as limited but each of them played vs. Miami.
Morse's wife gives birth
Bills center Mitch Morse has had a busy week. After helping the Bills beat the New York Jets Sunday evening, Morse flew to his home in the Kansas City area to be with his wife, who went into labor Monday. Caitlin Morse gave birth to the couple’s second child.
“We ended up having a boy, yesterday at about 5 p.m.,” Morse said after Tuesday’s walk-through practice. “So very exciting, and it's just been such a roller coaster of emotion. All highs. So, very excited. My wife was such a trooper, can't give her enough credit for what she did. And she was very patient with me, understanding of the schedule. It was a tough morning this morning having to get here. So kudos to her, she did all the heavy lifting.”
The child is named Deacon James. Morse made it back in time for Tuesday’s practice.
“It was a special day and I was glad to be able to share that with my family,” Morse said. “A very unique situation, very fortunate and pretty blessed 24 hours both professionally and personally.”
Asked how tired he felt, Morse said: “We’re in the reserve tank. But it’s great, riding the high.”
Bears want to talk with Schoen
Bills Assistant General Manager Joe Schoen has been sought for an interview by the Chicago Bears for that team's general manager job, the NFL Network reported. Schoen also has been requested for an interview by the New York Giants. The Bears also have requested interviews with Bills coordinators Leslie Frazier and Brian Daboll.