PHOENIX – Von Miller’s offseason plans are pretty straightforward. The Buffalo Bills pass rusher has three main things he’ll focus on for the next few months.

“I'm just rehabbing,” Miller said. “And hopefully I can get to a point where I can play golf, and just rehabbing, golf and kicking it with the kids.”

Miller, who is spending part of the week in Phoenix ahead of Super Bowl LVII, said his knee is doing well as he continues to recover from his December surgery. He spent Thursday and Friday on Radio Row, hosting his Voncast with Bleacher Report, as other NFL guests rotated through. Miller has said this week he believes he's on schedule to return for the start of next season.

“I'm feeling good,” Miller told The Buffalo News. “I’ve just been taking it one day at a time. Really just staying where my feet are at, man. That's really all I can control. I don't have no complaints about nothing.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

“When I really look at my perspective in my life, I’ve got a six-year deal with the Buffalo Bills, I got two healthy sons. I'm going into my 13th year in the league, and I got great health – actually, my knee is getting better. So, I don't really have no complaints. I’m doing good.”

On Feb. 7 at 2:42 p.m., Miller’s second son came into the world: Victory B’Vsean Miller, at 9 pounds, 9 ounces. Victory was born on the seventh anniversary of Super Bowl 50, when Miller won MVP with the Denver Broncos.

Miller’s older son, Valor, is learning what it’s like to be a big brother.

“Valor’s doing good,” Miller said. “He's still trying to get used to it. … He's only 17 months, so he's trying to figure stuff out. But he's gonna be a great big brother. He gives him kisses and all that type of stuff. It’s pretty cool.”

Soon, Miller will back in Dallas for a bit.

But his time in Phoenix, picking the brain of his NFL peers for hours on end on the Voncast, reminded him of where he hopes the Bills will be this time next year.

“This week has been great. Obviously, you want to be in the Super Bowl. Obviously, I want to play and be successful and get another Super Bowl MVP,” Miller said. “But if you're not able to do that, this is the next best thing. This is the biggest event of our craft and to be involved with it in some form or fashion is super cool.”