The Buffalo Bills will begin the season without pass rusher Von Miller.

Miller will begin the season on the physically unable to perform list, a source confirmed to The Buffalo News. This means he will be ineligible for the first four games of the season: at the New York Jets, versus the Las Vegas Raiders, at the Washington Commanders and versus the Miami Dolphins.

Miller, who tore his ACL last November, would be first eligible to return when the Bills play the Jacksonville Jaguars in London Week 5.

In May, Miller said he did not have a ideal time to be back to practicing; being available for late in the season was more important.

"No, I don't. I did in 2013, when I tore my ACL, I wanted to be here," Miller said. "I wanted to get back as fast as possible and play and show guys you don't need to take nine months to recover from ACL. But goals are different now.

"I want to be here for my team when they need me the most. And I felt like late in the season when (expletive) really got tough, I wasn't able to be there because I was injured. So the most important thing for me is just to be available when my team really needs me."

Prior to his injury, Miller had eight sacks, 12 quarterback hits and 21 tackles in 11 games last season, his first year with the Bills. The future Hall of Famer has 123.5 regular-season sacks in his career, and another 10.5 in 11 playoff games.

General Manager Brandon Beane has echoed Miller's mindset that the long term is the priority for the 34-year-old linebacker.

"We want to make sure he’s ready for the long haul," Beane said on the first day of training camp. "We don’t want to rush him too much. He’s in a great headspace, he’s torn an ACL before, he’s a genetic freak to be honest with you. He really is. I can’t give you a day or anything like that. ... But he’s doing great, he’s hitting all his markers. To this point, there’s been no setbacks."