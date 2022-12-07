Bills pass rusher Von Miller has knee surgery, out for season

Bills pass rusher Von Miller is out for the season after undergoing ACL surgery in his right knee, coach Sean McDermott said Wednesday.

McDermott said Miller underwent an exploratory procedure Tuesday in Texas and the severity of the injury was identified. The ACL injury was then repaired. McDermott said the procedure was planned.

"It was scheduled," McDermott said. "I'm not going to go into the details, so I'll just leave it at that. Just keep it pretty general, again, out of respect for Von and his situation. He went down there to Texas and had an exploratory surgery. We weren't sure where it was going to go, and it went to that he needed his ACL fixed. I’m not going any further."

McDermott declined to provide additional specifics.

"Very unfortunate situation for Von, obviously, and our team," McDermott said. "We care for him obviously, like we would any player. We know how much this means to him in terms of playing and being with the team. So we look forward to getting him back, obviously off the field for the rest of the season and his leadership. And we're certainly thinking about him as he recovers here."

Miller, who leads the Bills in sacks this season, had hoped to miss just one game. The team put him on injured reserve last week to slow his timetable.

I’m good, man. I’ll be right back, man," Miller said in a video posted on Instagram. "Mentally, I couldn’t be in a better spot, man, and I think that is the majority of it. Don’t feel sorry for me. Don’t say I hate it for you. None of that stuff. Because I’m good. I’m excited for the opportunity to show my teammates how tough I am, how hard I work and how important this is to me. I love you guys. I appreciate you guys. All love and respect. Don’t blink, baby."

Miller injured the knee against the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving and was placed on injured reserve last week, ahead of the Patriots game.

The initial diagnosis was that Miller had avoided an ACL tear, but Miller confirmed that he suffered lateral meniscus damage.

Miller previously had an ACL repair in 2013.

Losing the future Hall of Famer is certainly a blow to the Bills defense. McDermott began refocusing on how the team will respond in Miller's absence.

"Listen, you care about every player, right? And it affects you when guys go down," McDermott said. "It's the business we're in, it's a physical game, and so we care for everyone. Certainly we care for Von in this case, and we'll miss him. But as I said last week when he was out, it's a time and an opportunity for other guys to step up."

