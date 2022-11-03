 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story topical

Bills pass rusher Von Miller did not practice, listed with ankle injury

  • Updated
  • 0
Von Miller Shirts

Justus Lott gets his helmet signed by Buffalo Bills Von Miller in the pregame warm-ups at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022.

 Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Support this work for $1 a month

Linebacker Von Miller did not practice Thursday, and is listed on the injury report with an ankle injury, which is new. Miller did not practice Wednesday, but with a veteran’s rest day, as is his norm for Wednesdays.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Linebacker Matt Milano (oblique) and safety Jordan Poyer (elbow) also did not practice Thursday. Milano worked to the side during the portion of practice that is open to the media.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

Tackle Spencer Brown (ankle) and linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (heel) were limited. 

Center Mitch Morse (elbow) and running back Taiwan Jones (knee) were both full participants. On Wednesday, Morse was limited, and Jones did not practice.

Cornerback Cam Lewis (forearm) has been listed as a full participant all week.

Cornerback Tre’Davious White has not been listed on the injury report all week. He was activated to the 53-man roster on Tuesday.

People are also reading…

Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott talks with the media after the Buffalo Bills' 27-17 victory over the Green Bay Packers.
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Shaq is fed up with ‘idiot’ Nets star Kyrie Irving

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News