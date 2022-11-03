Bills pass rusher Von Miller did not practice, listed with ankle injury

Linebacker Von Miller did not practice Thursday, and is listed on the injury report with an ankle injury, which is new. Miller did not practice Wednesday, but with a veteran’s rest day, as is his norm for Wednesdays.

Linebacker Matt Milano (oblique) and safety Jordan Poyer (elbow) also did not practice Thursday. Milano worked to the side during the portion of practice that is open to the media.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Tackle Spencer Brown (ankle) and linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (heel) were limited.

Center Mitch Morse (elbow) and running back Taiwan Jones (knee) were both full participants. On Wednesday, Morse was limited, and Jones did not practice.

Cornerback Cam Lewis (forearm) has been listed as a full participant all week.

Cornerback Tre’Davious White has not been listed on the injury report all week. He was activated to the 53-man roster on Tuesday.