Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey tapped the brakes on fans’ already high expectations for first-round draft pick Dalton Kincaid in a news briefing before Tuesday’s spring practice.

Then Kincaid went out and showed off his outstanding hands in catching passes from quarterback Josh Allen during the Bills’ Organized Team Activity workout in Orchard Park.

“We’re nowhere close to knowing exactly, ‘Hey, this is what the big picture is going to be’ because we have to learn him, and he is going to learn us in a lot of ways within the system,” Dorsey said of the Bills’ new tight end, drafted 25th overall.

“And you won’t get a great feel of it as coaches until we really start getting into training camps and games and live actions.”

It wasn’t just coach-speak from Dorsey. Rookie tight ends do not typically take the NFL by storm from Game 1 of their careers. Even a future All-Pro like San Francisco’s George Kittle put up excellent but not great numbers as a rookie – 43 catches for 515 yards.

Yet once training camp opens and fans get to see the way Kincaid moves through the defense, expectations are sure to rise.

Such was the case Tuesday. Kincaid caught the first pass of the 11-on-11 session from Allen on a quick, sharp completion over the middle.

A little later, Allen led Kincaid aggressively on a slant to the middle, and the rookie had to fully extend both arms to pluck the ball, which he did. It was a pretty play and a case of Allen creating big yards after the catch with his ideal ball placement.

On a third-and-3 situation later, Kincaid was well covered by Kaiir Elam over the middle, but Allen threw the ball anyway, and the 6-foot-4 tight end shielded Elam with his big body and made the first-down catch.

"He already has great vision of what the defense is doing," said fellow tight end Dawson Knox. "Great hands, great route running capability really, really well polished for coming out of college."

First-round draft picks tend to arouse the imagination early on. Kincaid will be a focus of attention when the Bills get to St. John Fisher College in July.

Here are other observations from Tuesday’s voluntary practice:

1. Allen was in rhythm

The star quarterback is supposed to look good in practice. It’s especially true in the spring when the players are in jerseys, shorts, helmets and no pads. The practices tend to be pass-oriented because there’s no contact.

Allen completed his first eight passes in 11-on-11 sessions and hit 9 of his first 10 attempts.

Deonte Harty caught a deep ball from Allen along the sideline. Allen beat a big blitz with a quick completion to James Cook. Then Allen threw up a fade ball down the sideline for Khalil Shakir, who leaped over cornerback Christian Benford in the end zone. Both players went to the ground in dual possession of the ball. Allen considered it a touchdown, which was the correct call. Allen also hit Cook on a 25-yard TD pass. Knox had a good block to spring Cook free for a big gain on an outside run.

Allen’s last pass in 11 on 11 work was an intermediate deep pass to the end zone for Kincaid that was hurried and went incomplete. Linebacker Terrell Bernard had good coverage.

2. Passing eyeball tests

Bernard had the big defensive play of the day He reached backward to intercept a Matt Barkley pass over the middle for tight end Zach Davidson.

Quarterback Kyle Allen threw a perfectly placed fade down the right sideline to 6-4 receiver Dezmon Patton, who made the catch with Elam in coverage for an 18-yard TD. Then 6-2 Isaiah Coulter, who spent time on the Bills’ practice squad last season, caught an 18-yard TD pass from Kyle Allen, who got good blitz protection from the offensive line.

Jordan Poyer created an incompletion by reading an in-breaking route from Josh Allen for Shakir. Poyer would have put a big hit on the receiver in a game.

Running back Damien Harris hit an alley off tackle with a head of steam and sprinted up the sideline for a touchdown. Harris spiked the ball into the fence and was excited running back to the huddle, hollering, “Keep calling ‘em!”

3. Attendance report

Players not seen on the field were: receivers Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis, and defensive linemen Von Miller, A.J. Epenesa, Shaq Lawson, Ed Oliver and Tim Settle. Center Mitch Morse, tackle Tommy Doyle, defensive tackle Jordan Phillips and safeties Damar Hamlin and Zayne Anderson were not participating. Just like last week, Hamlin wore a jersey, no helmet and did some defensive-back position drills.

4. No new OT yet

Offensive tackle Brandon Shell, who has agreed to terms on a contract with the Bills, was not yet in attendance. Shell has made 69 starts over the past six seasons, 11 last year with Miami. Shell gives the Bills another veteran option at tackle.

Doyle suffered a season-ending knee injury last Sept. 25 at Miami and how ready he will be to open training camp in July is uncertain.

Shell has a lot more career starts than David Quessenberry, who has 26 starts over the past three years, three last season for the Bills. Quessenberry was the Bills’ No. 3 tackle last season and is back to try to win that spot again.