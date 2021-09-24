 Skip to main content
Bills optimistic that Star Lotulelei and Levi Wallace will play against Washington
Bills optimistic that Star Lotulelei and Levi Wallace will play against Washington

  Updated
Photos from Buffalo Bills training camp (copy)

Bills defensive tackle Star Lotulelei.

 James P. McCoy / Buffalo News

The Bills are optimistic that defensive tackle Star Lotulelei and cornerback Levi Wallace will be able to play Sunday against the Washington Football Team.

Coach Sean McDermott said Lotulelei suffered a groin injury during warmups last Sunday before the victory against the Dolphins and "gutted through" to play. He did not practice Wednesday and was listed as limited Thursday. 

Wallace was a full participant Wednesday with a knee issue and then was limited Thursday. McDermott said Wallace is "trending in the right direction" to play Sunday and will practice Friday. 

The full injury report for Sunday will be released later Friday.

