Bills' opponents set for 2023 season, including another trip to Kansas City

Believe it or not, in the eight times the teams will have played in the regular season since 2012, Kansas City has been the home team four times and the Bills have been the home team four times. But since 2015, the Bills have played at Kansas City four out of five times in the regular season. The Bills also have played at Kansas City twice in the postseason but that was due to the Chiefs’ better record.

If you include the regular season and the postseason, the Bills will play at Kansas City for the fifth consecutive game.