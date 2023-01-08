Bills' opponents set for 2023 season, including another trip to Kansas City

With the AFC South champion being determined Saturday night with Jacksonville's victory against Tennessee, the Bills' 2023 opponents are set.
The list includes a road game in Kansas City, Brian Daboll's return to Buffalo with the Giants and another Philadelphia homecoming for Bills coach Sean McDermott.
Another trip to Arrowhead might jump out to Bills fans. The AFC East and AFC West will cross over in 2023, meaning the Bills will play two AFC West opponents at home (Broncos, Raiders) and two on the road (Kansas City, Chargers).
Over a 12-year period, the NFL tries to balance the number of times each team is home and away when they play each other. If they play 12 times in the regular season over the period, the goal is to have each play at home six times.
Believe it or not, in the eight times the teams will have played in the regular season since 2012, Kansas City has been the home team four times and the Bills have been the home team four times. But since 2015, the Bills have played at Kansas City four out of five times in the regular season. The Bills also have played at Kansas City twice in the postseason but that was due to the Chiefs’ better record.
If you include the regular season and the postseason, the Bills will play at Kansas City for the fifth consecutive game.
People are also reading…
HOME
Dolphins
Patriots
Jets
Broncos
Raiders
Jaguars
Cowboys
Giants
Buccaneers
AWAY
Dolphins
Patriots
Jets
Chiefs
Chargers
Bengals
Eagles
Commanders