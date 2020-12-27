Bills' opponents set for 2021, with potential 17th game still to come

It will be an interconference game, meaning the Bills will play an NFC opponent, and the matchup will be based on division standings from the previous season on a rotating basis similar to the current format for divisional play. With the AFC East set to play the NFC South next season, that presumably means the Bills could play a division winner from among the NFC North or East, given that the Bills played the NFC West this season. However, no announcement is expected on the additional game, potentially until the spring, as the league negotiates for the TV rights.