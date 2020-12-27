Bills' opponents set for 2021, with potential 17th game still to come

With the Pittsburgh Steelers' clinching of the AFC North, the Bills opponents for the 2021 season are set – barring the expected addition of a 17th regular season game.
Here are the 16 opponents:
Home
Miami Dolphins
New England Patriots
New York Jets
Indianapolis Colts
Pittsburgh Steelers
Houston Texans
Atlanta Falcons
Carolina Panthers
Away
Miami Dolphins
New England Patriots
New York Jets
Kansas City Chiefs
Jacksonville Jaguars
Tennessee Titans
New Orleans Saints
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
As for the potential 17th game, NFL owners have not yet formally voted for a game to be added to the 2021 schedule, but they approved the scheduling format.
It will be an interconference game, meaning the Bills will play an NFC opponent, and the matchup will be based on division standings from the previous season on a rotating basis similar to the current format for divisional play. With the AFC East set to play the NFC South next season, that presumably means the Bills could play a division winner from among the NFC North or East, given that the Bills played the NFC West this season. However, no announcement is expected on the additional game, potentially until the spring, as the league negotiates for the TV rights.
The NFL has played a 16-game regular season since 1978.