Bills' opponents set for 2021, with potential 17th game still to come
Bills' opponents set for 2021, with potential 17th game still to come

Bills Jets Football

Buffalo Bills defensive end Jerry Hughes (55) reacts after an interception during an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

 AP Photo/Adam Hunger

With the Pittsburgh Steelers' clinching of the AFC North, the Bills opponents for the 2021 season are set  barring the expected addition of a 17th regular season game. 

Here are the 16 opponents: 

Home

Miami Dolphins 

New England Patriots

New York Jets

Indianapolis Colts

Pittsburgh Steelers

Houston Texans

Atlanta Falcons

Carolina Panthers

Away 

Miami Dolphins 

New England Patriots

New York Jets

Kansas City Chiefs

Jacksonville Jaguars

Tennessee Titans

New Orleans Saints

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

As for the potential 17th game, NFL owners have not yet formally voted for a game to be added to the 2021 schedule, but they approved the scheduling format. 

It will be an interconference game, meaning the Bills will play an NFC opponent, and the matchup will be based on division standings from the previous season on a rotating basis similar to the current format for divisional play. With the AFC East set to play the NFC South next season, that presumably means the Bills could play a division winner from among the NFC North or East, given that the Bills played the NFC West this season. However, no announcement is expected on the additional game, potentially until the spring, as the league negotiates for the TV rights. 

The NFL has played a 16-game regular season since 1978. 

