Bills' opening-day roster ranks 5th oldest, but starting lineup is 13th oldest

The Buffalo Bills had the fifth oldest roster of players in the NFL as of opening day in 2022, according to an analysis of NFL rosters by The Buffalo News.

However, if you only count the starting lineups, the Bills were tied for 13th oldest on opening day.

Not surprisingly, Tampa Bay has the oldest overall roster in the league and the oldest roster of starters in the NFL. The Buccaneers’ averages are pumped up by 45-year-old starting quarterback Tom Brady. The Bucs also have the most players in their 30s of any team – 13.

The age of rosters, of course, are not necessarily a reflection of their quality. However, good teams tend to be more willing than bad teams to add thirtysomethings in a chase for a title.

And the age of a team’s starting quarterback tends to be a better indication of a team’s window for title contention. Josh Allen still is relatively early in his career, having turned 26 in May.

The Bills are right behind Tampa Bay in the number of players in their 30s, with 12. The Bills added seven thirty-something players this offseason, led by 33-year-old defensive end Von Miller. The other newcomers in their 30s are quarterback Case Keenum (34), guards Rodger Saffold (34) and Greg Van Roten (32), defensive tackle DaQuan Jones (30), punter Sam Miller (32) and backup tackle David Quessenberry (32).

Behind Tampa Bay’s average of 27.7 for its starters, the other teams with the oldest roster of starters are Green Bay (27.6), New Orleans and the Los Angeles Rams (27.4) and New England and Minnesota (27.3). Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers, at 38, is the second oldest starter in the league.

The youngest roster of starters is Detroit (25.1), followed by the New York Giants (25.3), and Cleveland and Kansas City (25.36).

The Chiefs’ appearance near the top of the youngest list is noteworthy because they are a title contender and their quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, turns 27 on Saturday. (Mahomes is eight months older than Allen). The Chiefs have six players 30 or older on the roster and only one starter – tight end Travis Kelce, who will be 33 on Oct. 5.

Cincinnati and Carolina are the only two teams with no starters in their 30s.

Overall, Kansas City’s roster is eighth youngest.

The top five overall oldest rosters are: Tampa (27.1), New Orleans (27.05), New England (27.0), Arizona (26.8) and Buffalo (26.6).

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

The five youngest overall rosters are Detroit, Cleveland, the Giants, Jacksonville and Dallas.

Isaiah McKenzie: 'I have a job to do on Thursday night for my sister' The gender reveal seen round the NFL was months in the making. In the Bills’ 31-10 derailing of the Rams, wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie used his touchdown celebration to announce that his younger sister, Yliani Rivero, is expecting a boy.

Last year, the Bills ranked ninth oldest overall.

In calculating ages of starting rosters, The News counted 12 players for each team’s defense, including three linebackers and a nickel cornerback.

Homegrown roster

The Bills have 30 drafted players on the roster, counting two on injured reserve (Tre'Davious White and Marquez Stevenson), which is tied for ninth most in the league. That does not count the 16-man practice squad, which has one other Bills draftee (Isaiah Hodgins).

There were 47 players originally drafted by the Bills in the league on opening day (counting IR). That ranked 11th in the league.

Voice of the Fan: Bills best the best by a billion, and more is to come "The Buffalo Bills kicked off the 2022 NFL season by kicking the snot out of the 2021 champion, Los Angeles Rams, in the City of Angels, 31-10," writes Pete Rosen.

The teams with the most of their own draftees on their roster are Dallas (40), followed by Green Bay (37), Baltimore, the Rams and Minnesota (all 34). The teams with the fewest are Houston (17), the Jets (21) and Las Vegas (21).

No. 1 pick total

The Bills have eight former No. 1 draft picks on the roster, including White. That’s about the league average. No. 1 picks comprise 14.7% of the players in the league.

The team with the most former No. 1 pick is the New York Jets at 14. The Jets have had six No. 1 picks over the past three years. Baltimore and New Orleans each have 12 No. 1s.

Kansas City has only four – Mahomes, running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire and two from this spring, Trent McDuffie and George Karlaftis.

Undrafted players comprised 24.4% of the players on the active rosters on opening day.

The Bills have nine former undrafted players: Ryan Bates, Tyrel Dodson, Keenum, Reggie Gilliam, Reid Ferguson, Jake Kumerow, Cam Lewis, Quintin Morris and Van Roten.