Bills open salary cap space by restructuring Stefon Diggs' contract – what might they do with it?

Several Bills fans responded to Yates' report mentioning the Bills as now being in a position to complete a trade for Eagles tight end Zach Ertz, or perhaps even take a run at acquiring Falcons receiver Julio Jones. Both players are believed to be trade candidates ahead of the 2021 season.

If the Bills were to trade for Ertz, they would inherit his base salary of $8.5 million for the final year of his contract. The Bills could lower that amount by giving Ertz an extension. Of course, Beane could also play hardball, betting the Eagles will instead choose to cut Ertz to save money. In that case, the Bills could potentially sign him to a one-year contract for less than he's currently scheduled to make.

Jones would be more costly. The Falcons' receiver has three years remaining on his deal, with base salaries of $15.3 million, $11.513 million and $11.513 million. Of course, that doesn't factor in the cost of trading for him. Atlanta is reportedly hoping to acquire a first-round pick in return, which is a big asking price.

There is also some question as to whether Jones will want a new deal with any team that acquires him, making it a more complicated transaction.

Another option for the Bills with the freed-up space is to use some of it for a contract extension for quarterback Josh Allen. Allen has two years remaining on his rookie contract after the Bills picked up his fifth-year option last month, but can sign a new deal at any point. The Bills could use some of their newfound cap space on a signing bonus proration of Allen's next contract, which promises to be massive and could average $40 million per year.

