Bills open at 10.5 wins for 17-game season. Is that too low?

The Bills have opened with an over-under total of 10.5 wins in the new 17-game season, according to Caesars William Hill, which is traditionally the first of the major oddsmakers to list season totals.

That puts the Bills third in the AFC, behind the Kansas City Chiefs at 12 and the Baltimore Ravens at 11.

In the NFC, the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers opened at 11.5 wins and the Green Bay Packers opened at 11.

At the other end of the spectrum, the Detroit Lions and Houston Texans opened at five wins, followed by the New York Jets and Jacksonville Jaguars at six.

As for the rest of the AFC East, the Miami Dolphins and New England Patriots each opened at nine wins.

The Bills, of course, crushed their opening total of 9.5 wins last season, posting 13 victories.

Obviously, the under/over total is set to bring in money on both sides. Under 10.5 would mean a significant regression for a team with Super Bowl aspirations after a trip to the AFC championship game and that the 13 wins from last season was an aberration, especially when you consider the addition of the 17th game.

Most Bills fans, though, would suggest the 10.5 is far too pessimistic and they would be disappointed if the Bills didn't win at least 12 games this season.