Are you ready for some football?

Well, if so, you'll have to be patient and wait an extra day for the Buffalo Bills' 2023 season to get started. The NFL announced Thursday morning that the Bills will visit the New York Jets on Monday Night Football in Week 1, with the game kicking off at 8:15 p.m. Sept. 11 at MetLife Stadium.

The appeal of the game to a national audience is obvious following the Jets' offseason trade for quarterback Aaron Rodgers, a future first-ballot Hall of Famer.

The teams split the regular season series last season and the Jets are expected to be a playoff contender with the acquisition of Rodgers in a trade with Green Bay.

It's the second domino of the 18-week regular season to fall into place for the Bills, following Wednesday's announcement that the team will face the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 5 in a game played at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

The full schedule release will take place at 8 p.m. Thursday.

Here is the list of opponents:

HOME (9, with one in London)

Dolphins

Patriots

Jets

Broncos

Raiders

Jaguars

Cowboys

Giants

Buccaneers

AWAY (8)

Dolphins

Patriots

Jets

Chiefs

Chargers

Bengals

Eagles

Commanders

This is a developing story. Check back for details.