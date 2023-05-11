Are you ready for some football?

Well, if so, you'll have to be patient and wait an extra day for the Buffalo Bills' 2023 season to get started. The NFL announced Thursday morning that the Bills will visit the New York Jets on "Monday Night Football" in Week 1, with the game kicking off at 8:15 p.m. Sept. 11 at MetLife Stadium. The team's home opener comes six days later on short rest, at 1 p.m. Sept. 17 against the Las Vegas Raiders.

The appeal of the game to a national audience is obvious following the Jets' offseason trade for quarterback Aaron Rodgers, a future first-ballot Hall of Famer. The teams split the regular season series last season and the Jets are expected to be a playoff contender with the acquisition of Rodgers in a trade with Green Bay.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen has a close relationship with Rodgers, but has downplayed the significance of Rodgers coming into the AFC East. That hasn't diminished his appreciation for Rodgers as a friend.

“I love Aaron. I saw him at the (Kentucky) Derby. Got to talk with him for a little bit, like he’s one of my favorite quarterbacks of all time,” Allen said Wednesday during an appearance on the podcast "Kyle Brandt's Basement." “I think he’s the most gifted thrower of all time, his body mechanics, like, I try to emulate what he does. I’ve been such a big fan of him for so long and to kind of have the relationship that we have like, it’s still surreal to me that he’s taken a liking into me like that.

“I really do enjoy spending time with him. He’s one of the greatest quarterbacks, if not the greatest quarterback, to ever play the game and it’s always going to be a challenge in these division games when you add a superstar quarterback like him. It’s just gonna make it that much tougher.”

"At the end of the day it's still football."@JoshAllenQB isn't phased by Aaron Rodgers entering his division.



🔗: https://t.co/QWTI4vltFJ pic.twitter.com/cAR7MtmwlK

The opener against the Jets was the second domino of the 18-week regular season to fall into place for the Bills, following Wednesday's announcement that the team will face the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 5 in a game played at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

The full schedule, released Thursday night, has the Bills scheduled for six games on prime time – the opener against the Jets, and then a run of four prime-time appearances in five weeks, starting with a Week 6 home game against the New York Giants on "Sunday Night Football," Oct. 15. That game will feature the return of West Seneca's Brian Daboll, the former Bills offensive coordinator and current Giants head coach. After a trip to New England in Week 7, the Bills return home to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on "Thursday Night Football" in Week 8, at 8:15 p.m. Oct. 26.

Week 9 is one of the highlights of the schedule, as the team travels to Cincinnati to face the Bengals on "Sunday Night Football" on Nov. 5. Last season's game in the regular season between those two teams was postponed and eventually canceled after Bills safety Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest during the first quarter.

The run of prime-time games continues in Week 10 when the Bills return home to face the Denver Broncos on "Monday Night Football" at 8:15 p.m. Nov. 13.

Additionally, the Bills are scheduled for one more stand-alone games for TV-viewing purposes – Week 5 against Jacksonville in London.

Here is the team's full schedule:

Week 1: at New York Jets, 8:15 p.m., Sept. 11 ("Monday Night Football")

Week 2: vs. Las Vegas, 1 p.m., Sept. 17

Week 3: at Washington, 1 p.m., Sept. 24

Week 4: vs. Miami, 1 p.m., Oct. 1

Week 5: vs. Jacksonville, 9:30 a.m., Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London

Week 6: vs. New York Giants, 8:20 p.m., Oct. 15 (Sunday Night Football)

Week 7: at New England, 1 p.m., Oct. 22

Week 8: vs. Tampa Bay, 8:15 p.m., Oct. 26 ("Thursday Night Football")

Week 9: at Cincinnati, 8:20 p.m., Nov. 5 ("Sunday Night Football")

Week 10: vs. Denver, 8:15 p.m., Nov. 13 ("Monday Night Football")

Week 11: vs. New York Jets, 4:25 p.m., Nov. 19

Week 12: at Philadelphia, 4:25 p.m., Nov. 26

Week 13: Bye

Week 14: at Kansas City, 4:25 p.m., Dec. 10

Week 15: vs. Dallas, 4:25 p.m., Dec. 17

Week 16: at Los Angeles Chargers, 8 p.m., Dec. 23 (Saturday)

Week 17: vs. New England, 1 p.m., Dec. 31

Week 18: at Miami, TBD