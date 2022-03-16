 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bills one of four teams to propose delaying front office interviews until after NFL draft
Bills one of four teams to propose delaying front office interviews until after NFL draft

Giants Schoen Football

New York Giants new GM Joe Schoen, center, stands for a photograph alongside John Mara, president of the Giants, right, and Steve Tisch, chairman and executive vice president, left, during a news conference at the NFL football team's training facility.

 John Minchillo/Associated Press

The Bills have proposed a rule change to the anti-tampering policy.

Buffalo, along with Baltimore, Philadelphia and Tampa Bay, proposed a switch that would affect "secondary football executive positions."

The proposal, if adopted, would "allow the employer club the choice to retain its player personnel staff through the Annual Selection Meeting." (The "Annual Selection Meeting" is more commonly known as the NFL draft.)

In addition, the proposal says, "After the selection meeting through June 30, the employer club is required to grant permission for another club to interview and hire a non-high-level executive or non-secondary football executive for a secondary football executive position." The teams reasoned the rule change would promote "club organizational stability and interclub fairness, while preserving legitimate opportunities for personnel to explore other positions."

The Competition Committee is expected to review team proposals next week.

The proposal appears to be a wrinkle on a change the Bills proposed last year in which they sought to prevent assistant coaches and front office executives from interviewing with other teams until after the Super Bowl. 

