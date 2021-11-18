Bills' OL Spencer Brown on Covid-19 list; LB Tremaine Edmunds does not practice Thursday

After standing out in his first game back from a back injury, rookie tackle Spencer Brown may miss more time. The Buffalo Bills placed Brown on the Reserve/Covid-19 list Thursday morning ahead of practice. If Brown is unvaccinated, he will miss both Sunday’s game against the Colts and next Thursday’s game in New Orleans.

If he is vaccinated and fully asymptomatic, he will need two negative tests at least 24 hours apart and the clearance of team doctors to play Sunday.

Wide receiver Gabriel Davis stays patient after explosive game Sunday As a rookie last year, Davis finished with 599 receiving yards and seven touchdowns on 35 catches. Now, through nine games, he’s at 238 yards and two touchdowns on 13 catches

With Jon Feliciano still on injured reserve, the Bills may start Cody Ford again, if Brown is out. Brown and Feliciano both missed the game against the Jaguars, and the offensive line did not hold up well.

Defensive tackle Star Lotulelei is still on the Reserve/Covid-19 list. Wide receiver Jake Kumerow has been activated from the list, after he was placed on it ahead of the Jets game.

Outside of that, linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (hamstring) did not practice Thursday. Wide receiver Cole Beasley (ribs) was up to limited participation after he did not practice Wednesday. Linebacker Matt Milano (shoulder) was also limited.

Running back Taiwan Jones was a full participant after missing Wednesday with an illness. Wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders had a veteran’s rest day.