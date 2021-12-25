Bills OL Daryl Williams comfortable moving across line: 'It was just to help the team out'

“It’s definitely frustrating,” Williams said Thursday. “For offensive linemen as a group, we need to gain chemistry. It’s happened, but not as much as we’ve wanted this year, just from the switching, different circumstance. ... So we would love to have the same group, whoever it is, the same starting five out there, just to get the chemistry, but this is the league, and we know the challenges of that.”

The recent surge of Covid is just one reason for the change. Feliciano and rookie Spencer Brown have missed time with injuries. Brown, a third-round pick in 2021, also did not start until Week 4. The Bills’ desire to get him into the lineup brought the first switch of the year for Williams, from right tackle to right guard. After a full year at tackle, it took some getting used to.

“I was definitely kind of shocked, but I understood,” Williams said. “It was just to help the team out, and I'm here for the team. Whatever helps the team out, man. And if I can do it to my best ability, I'm here for it. It took me a little bit to get it down, but I feel at this point, I’m comfortable at both.”