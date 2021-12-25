Bills OL Daryl Williams comfortable moving across line: 'It was just to help the team out'

Bills offensive lineman Daryl Williams has gotten used to change.
Williams is in his second year with the Bills. He signed a three-year contract extension in March after starting all 16 games at right tackle last year. This season, his switching from tackle to guard and back has been constant.
“When you watched him come in here and work, he came in really with nothing promised to him and worked to get a starting role a year or so ago,” coach Sean McDermott said Friday. “And now he’s been bounced back and forth, and out of necessity in terms of what the team needs. So it would be nice to have him solely at one position, we just haven’t had that flexibility this year.”
They’ll have to keep waiting. The Bills' offensive line is again in flux heading into Sunday’s rematch against the Patriots in Foxborough, Mass. As of Friday’s practice, offensive linemen Dion Dawkins, Jon Feliciano and Cody Ford are all on the Reserve/Covid-19 list.
The Bills have used six starting combinations on the offensive line this season, through 14 games. Sunday, they may need to use a seventh, depending on availability. While they have repeated some combinations, they have not gone three consecutive games with the same lineup since the first three games of the season.
“It’s definitely frustrating,” Williams said Thursday. “For offensive linemen as a group, we need to gain chemistry. It’s happened, but not as much as we’ve wanted this year, just from the switching, different circumstance. ... So we would love to have the same group, whoever it is, the same starting five out there, just to get the chemistry, but this is the league, and we know the challenges of that.”
The recent surge of Covid is just one reason for the change. Feliciano and rookie Spencer Brown have missed time with injuries. Brown, a third-round pick in 2021, also did not start until Week 4. The Bills’ desire to get him into the lineup brought the first switch of the year for Williams, from right tackle to right guard. After a full year at tackle, it took some getting used to.
“I was definitely kind of shocked, but I understood,” Williams said. “It was just to help the team out, and I'm here for the team. Whatever helps the team out, man. And if I can do it to my best ability, I'm here for it. It took me a little bit to get it down, but I feel at this point, I’m comfortable at both.”
Williams and center Mitch Morse are the only two offensive linemen to start every game for the Bills this season, though Williams’ role has been much more fluid. He’s started eight games at tackle and six at guard, but hasn’t had a streak of more than three games in a row at either spot.
“Yeah, how 'bout that?” McDermott said. “Just to be able to do that, and really not say a word about it for the most part is impressive, and how he puts the team first, just keeps his mouth shut, and works his butt off. Love that approach. Love his attitude. He’s a true pro, and I appreciate that. We appreciate it very much.”
Williams says he doesn’t necessarily have a preference between guard or tackle. He'd ideally like more consistency at either, whenever that’s possible for the team. He balances that, though, with pride that the team trusts him to keep bouncing back and forth.
McDermott says the trust in Williams dates back to their Carolina days. Williams was a fourth-round pick by the Panthers in the 2015 draft out of Oklahoma. He played five years with the Panthers before Bills General Manager Brandon Beane wanted to bring him to Buffalo.
Williams compares going from the right side of the line to the left, as Brown is doing, to going from either dribbling a basketball or trying to write with your opposite hand. But moving from tackle to guard, and back and forth, again and again, brings its own adjustments.
“At guard, everything’s quicker. The run game is a little more challenging,” Williams said. “When, I’m at tackle, I’m in space, and for me, the run game’s a little bit easier. Just two different things, which comes down to repetition in practice.”
Pro Football Focus has him graded at 71.4 this season, with 73.5 in pass blocking and 65.5 in run blocking. Buffalo News charting has Williams responsible for three sacks this season, and partially responsible for four, the most on the Bills. But amidst all the changes on the line, his teammates see his flexibility in a season of reshuffling as a better reflection of his play.
“I couldn't imagine something like that, just switching in the middle of a week, and going and playing in an NFL game at a high level like he does, week in and week out,” tight end Dawson Knox said Friday. “So a lot of credit is due to him, but I think he doesn't get as much. But when you look at how hard it is to play offensive line, and then especially how hard it is to change positions like that, his name should be at the top of the list in terms of his versatility and leadership as well.”
Williams has taken on unusual responsibilities before. His first year in Carolina, he was the only rookie on the offensive line. This meant that all the holiday decorating of the group’s room fell solely on him. He admitted he got some help from his wife as he brought in an inflatable snowman and a live Christmas tree. Having put in the work before, he’s comfortable critiquing rookies now.
“We’re really hard on them,” Williams said. “I told Spence, ‘Not good enough.’ ”
It worked: Williams is certain that the offensive line has the best decorated room of the Bills this year. But more than that, he thinks their group is especially tight-knit off the field, allowing them to joke when decorations need more. It's a group he loves spending time with, no matter who he lines up next to on Sundays.
“He's probably been the most important part of the foundation of the o-line, just in terms of knowing every position, and doing exactly what he's asked,” Knox said. “… You wish you had 100 guys like that. But it's very impressive to see what he does and how he does it so well, even though he's changing positions every week.”