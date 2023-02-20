This is the third in a series of stories analyzing the Buffalo Bills heading into the NFL free-agency season.

Since being hired to run the Buffalo Bills’ front office in May 2017, General Manager Brandon Beane has taken his share of big swings. Trading up for quarterback Josh Allen (2018). Dealing a first-round pick for receiver Stefon Diggs (’20). And signing free-agent pass rusher Von Miller (’22).

But one area Beane hasn’t explored – and the Bills overall haven’t often, either – is using the franchise tag to keep a player off the unrestricted free agent market.

The Bills have used the franchise tag only five times since 1995, including only twice since 2007 (safety Jairus Byrd in ’13 and offensive tackle Cordy Glenn in ’16).

Beane and the Bills have been proactive in signing players to contract extensions ahead of their free-agent entry, the last being tight end Dawson Knox in September. This time around, though, the Bills have two tag options in linebacker Tremaine Edmunds and safety Jordan Poyer.

The tag window opens Tuesday and runs through 4 p.m. March 7.

Part 3 of The Buffalo News’ offseason questions series: Will the Bills use the franchise tag … and should they?

1. What are the three types of tags?

Non-exclusive franchise tag: The more common of the two franchise tags. The one-year contract offer – the salary is the average of the top five at the position over the last five years or 120% of the player's 2022 salary guaranteed at signing – still allows for the player to sign an offer sheet with another team. If he does, his current team can match the contract or receive two first-round picks.

Exclusive franchise tag: A player who is exclusively tagged is prohibited from negotiating with another team. The one-year salary is the average of the top five at his position for the current year (which makes it more expensive) or 120% of the previous salary. Previous exclusive tag recipients were Washington quarterback Kirk Cousins in 2017 and Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott in ’20.

Transition tag: This one-year salary – an average of the top 10 at his position over the last season – is also guaranteed at signing. But should a player sign an offer sheet with another team, his current team must match or receive no compensation. In recent years, two examples were Chicago cornerback Kyle Fuller and Cleveland center Alex Mack, whose offer sheets with Green Bay and Jacksonville, respectively, were matched. The Bills matched an offer sheet from Chicago for offensive lineman Ryan Bates last year.

2. What are the non-exclusive franchise tag salaries?

Earlier this month, the league provided the teams with the tag numbers.

Offense: Quarterback ($32.45 million), running back ($10.10 million), receiver ($19.76 million), tight end ($11.36 million) and offensive line ($18.26 million).

Defense: Defensive tackle ($18.95 million), defensive end ($19.74 million), linebacker ($20.95 million), cornerback ($18.16 million) and safety ($14.47 million).

Special teams: Punter/kicker ($5.40 million).

The exclusion are the four players who played on the tag last year – Cincinnati safety Jessie Bates, Kansas City left tackle Orlando Brown, and tight ends Dalton Schultz (Dallas) and Mike Gesicki (Miami). If they are tagged again, their 2023 salary will be 120% of the ’22 tag.

3. Has franchise tag usage changed over the years?

Kind of, sort of. We used 2011 – when a new collective bargaining agreement was signed – as the start of our data collecting. A total of 108 franchise tags have been exercised, but 31.5% (34 of 108) were in 2011-12.

From 2013-22, an average of 7.4 tags have been exercised, the least being five in ’18 and the high being 13 in ’20.

By position, defensive line (tackle and end) leads with 18 tags, followed by linebackers (13), punters/kickers (12) and safeties (11). The fewest is cornerback (four).

Among teams, Dallas leads with eight, followed by Kansas City (seven) and Denver/Washington (six). The Bills are one of 12 teams to use the tag only once or twice.

4. Who are the Bills franchise tag candidates?

We’ll list three names, but only Edmunds and Poyer are realistic options.

Running back Devin Singletary: Only five running backs since 2011 have received the franchise tag, led by Pittsburgh’s LeVeon Bell and Tennessee’s Derrick Henry. Bell played on the tag in ’17, but sat out the entire ’18 season.

Edmunds: He will begin his new contract in his age-25 season so teams should be lining up to sign him with legitimate optimism he will play out all of a four-year deal and potentially all of a six-year deal. The tag number of $20.95 million is high because it also includes edge rushers.

Poyer: The ages of the eight players who were tagged last March were 25, 29, 26, 26, 26, 25, 25 and 25. Poyer is 31 (turns 32 on April 25) and dealt with myriad injuries last season. The Bills already have safety Micah Hyde on the books for a $10.57 million cap hit (although that number can be lowered with some massaging).

5. Which non-Bills players could be tagged?

Offense: Brown (Chiefs), Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson, Las Vegas running back Josh Jacobs, Dallas running back Tony Pollard, Jacksonville tight end Evan Engram and New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley or quarterback Daniel Jones. Another name is Seattle quarterback Geno Smith if the sides don’t sign a new deal before March 7.

The Ravens should make Jackson a non-exclusive tag recipient to see if a team (wink, wink, Atlanta) signs him to an offer sheet.

Defense: Washington defensive lineman Daron Payne and Denver defensive lineman Dre’Mont Jones.

6. Should the Bills use the franchise tag?

Definitely not on Singletary – the Bills drafted his replacement (James Cook) last year.

Poyer is a tougher call, but the aforementioned age and injury history should give the Bills pause.

That leaves Edmunds. Tag him to trade him such as Green Bay did last year with receiver Davante Adams (to Las Vegas) or pass rushers Frank Clark (Seattle to Kansas City) and Dee Ford (Kansas City to San Francisco) in 2019? Probably not. If talks with Edmunds don’t progress at the scouting combine, our call would be to let him test free agency.