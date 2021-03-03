Bills offseason questions: Where does Ed Oliver stand after Year 2?

The bar is set high for Ed Oliver.
That’s the inevitable reality for any player picked in the top 10 of the NFL draft.
Oliver produced a solid season in 2020 for a solid defense.
However, more moments of dominance are expected for a player taken ninth overall in 2019.
“At the end of the day, when you look at the film, I think Ed has made improvements in his second season,” offered coach Sean McDermott. “Do I think there is more work to be done? Absolutely. Just like there is with our entire football team.”
Oliver had three sacks in the regular season and none in the playoffs. He had five sacks as a rookie in 2019.
He looked just as effective from a pressure standpoint, and subjective numbers back it up.
Oliver ranked tied for 20th among defensive tackles in pressures on the quarterback with 35, according to Pro Football Focus. He was 18th in pressure percentage, which factors the number of snaps he got.
As a rookie, Oliver tied for 30th in pressures and tied for 22nd in pressure percentage.
“Ed's playing really well, and if people want to just look at sack numbers, he doesn't have those,” General Manager Brandon Beane said. “But he impacts the game, not only the pass game, but the run game, and he's growing, he's learning. But at the end of the day, the sacks will come, I think, as he continues to learn the game and learn how people are playing him and blocking him. Ed faces a lot of doubles, too, so it's not the easiest road for him. But I thought he definitely took a step up from Year One to Year Two. He might have started slow, this year but I thought three-quarters of the year he played really well and helped our defense.”
Just like the entire Bills’ defense, Oliver was not very effective impacting the quarterback in early season games against the Rams, Raiders, Titans and Chiefs.
He got himself going starting with the Week 7 game at the Jets, with six hurries, and averaged 2.5 pressures a game over the last 10 regular-season games.
Because of the Bills’ commitment to rotating the defensive line, Oliver had almost the exact same amount of playing time in 2020 as he did his rookie year.
He played 578 snaps in the regular season this year, or 54%. That ranked 37th among NFL defensive tackles. In 2019, he saw 567 snaps, or 53.9%.
Circumstances were slightly less optimal for Oliver in 2020 because of the absence of Star Lotulelei. The Bills didn’t have a true, 1-technique player to line up over a shoulder of the center. Vernon Butler did better at the job the second half of the season. The 287-pound Oliver even took a few more snaps at the 1-technique job than in his rookie year.
However, Lotulelei doesn’t play a lot of obvious passing situations, so that had no effect on Oliver on most third downs.
Obviously, Oliver still has a ways to go to be regarded among the top 10 or 12 defensive tackles in the game.
Kansas City’s Chris Jones terrorized the Bills in the Week 6 game in Orchard Park, creating four run stuffs and five hurries. Jones, a two-time Pro Bowler, was dominant again in the AFC Championship Game, with seven pressures.
The Bills haven’t seen games like that out of Oliver.
But it’s not unusual for young defensive tackles to take time to develop.
Consider some 3-technique defensive tackles who like Oliver aren’t massive bodies who developed into Pro Bowlers. Atlanta’s Grady Jarrett had three sacks in his first two years. Ex-Titan Jurrell Casey had 5.5 sacks his first two seasons before breaking out with 10.5 his third year. Cincinnati’s Geno Atkins had 10.5 sacks his first two seasons and burst out with 12.5 his third. Retired Bills player Kyle Williams had two sacks in his first two seasons while playing about 200 more snaps than Oliver. But Williams entered the league as a fifth-round pick, without Oliver’s high expectations.
So time still is on Oliver’s side. But the Bills are going to want to see continued growth – and perhaps a breakout – in Year Three.