Bills offseason questions: Where does Ed Oliver stand after Year 2?

The bar is set high for Ed Oliver.

That’s the inevitable reality for any player picked in the top 10 of the NFL draft.

Oliver produced a solid season in 2020 for a solid defense.

However, more moments of dominance are expected for a player taken ninth overall in 2019.

“At the end of the day, when you look at the film, I think Ed has made improvements in his second season,” offered coach Sean McDermott. “Do I think there is more work to be done? Absolutely. Just like there is with our entire football team.”

Oliver had three sacks in the regular season and none in the playoffs. He had five sacks as a rookie in 2019.

He looked just as effective from a pressure standpoint, and subjective numbers back it up.

Oliver ranked tied for 20th among defensive tackles in pressures on the quarterback with 35, according to Pro Football Focus. He was 18th in pressure percentage, which factors the number of snaps he got.

As a rookie, Oliver tied for 30th in pressures and tied for 22nd in pressure percentage.