This is the tenth in a series of stories analyzing the Buffalo Bills heading into the NFL free-agency season. Today's question: What’s the state of the offensive line?

When Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott considered the areas his team needed to address after the season ended, it didn’t take long for him to bring up the lines.

"Just overall… the game’s won – it starts and ends – at the line of scrimmage, and so we’ve got to look at that," McDermott said the day after the season.

The Bills’ offensive line fell short last season. To give quarterback Josh Allen the time he needs, Buffalo must shore up the group, particularly the starters. The team also has just five offensive linemen under contract – four starters plus Tommy Doyle. So, what could change with the offensive line, and what needs to?

Left tackle Dawkins and center Mitch Morse bring the most certainty. Dawkins signed a four-year contract extension in 2020. Morse, who earned his first Pro-Bowl nod this season, signed a two-year extension last March.

Right guard Ryan Bates’ versality could dictate how Buffalo uses him and is part of why the teamed match the Chicago Bears’ offer sheet last offseason with a four-year contract. Bates has played all five positions on the line at one point. The Bills could potentially move him to the other side, at left guard.

Left guard Rodger Saffold, the lone starter from this past season who is set to become a free agent, does not seem likely to return to Buffalo. While he said the day after the season ended that he would love to return to the Bills and that he was willing to take a deal that made sense for both sides, his play, at times, means the Bills might look elsewhere.

Saffold, who turns 35 in June, had the lowest Pro Football Focus grade of the Bills' starters on the offensive line, at 43.7, which was 74th among guards. Right tackle Spencer Brown was the second-lowest, at 51.4, which was 76th among tackles.

In his second season, Brown worked through some injuries, but still struggled, at times. General manager Brandon Beane pointed to some of Brown's injuries and his ongoing development in context. He praised Brown, overall, and indicated that Brown, coming off his second season, still needs some time.

“I thought Spencer was showing an arrow up, but, again, we’re not going to give him a roster spot,” Beane said. “We’re going to bring in competition, the best we can, and I expect him to answer the bell.”

McDermott didn’t rule out moving Brown, who is 6-foot-8, inside to guard.

“We'll see,” McDermott said. “I don't think anything's off the table, at this point. He's a young player, and he's very athletic. That being said, you would like to get a young player in one position and let them go and let them grow, in terms of development.”

The Bills' line ranked No. 21 overall, according to PFF.

The Bills know they will need to address the offensive line this offseason as they now gear up for the scouting combine this week in Indianapolis. They last picked an offensive lineman in Round 1 of the draft in 2002, selecting Mike Williams at No. 4. Williams was released by the Bills in the 2006 offseason.

In analyst Daniel Jeremiah's last mock draft for NFL.com, he projected the Bills taking O'Cyrus Torrence out of Florida with their No. 27 pick.

"Buffalo could use some upgrades in front of Josh Allen," Jeremiah wrote last week. "The Bills must continue to protect their most valuable asset by steadily investing in the O-line. Torrence will also help this offense in the ground game."

Their hope is also that a second year of coaching will benefit the group. Offensive line coach Aaron Kromer was in his first season of his second stint with the Bills.

Saffold, who overlapped with Kromer when both were with the Los Angeles Rams, noted the benefits of a second year with him.

“When I was with L.A. and Kromer for our first year, we went to the wild card, and we lost our first game against Atlanta,” Saffold said the day after the season ended. “Tight game, but we still lost. The next year, we went to the Super Bowl as the No. 2 seed. The sky’s the limit, and guys are gonna start actually trusting what it is now, and start believing in it, and after that, they’re going to be able to sharpen their skills.”

Saffold likened the development to a process similar to what players experience.

“Kind of like how you have a rookie go from his first year to his second year, usually that’s the biggest jump you’re going to have in your career,” Saffold said. “I expect the technique that’s gonna be taken by the offensive linemen to take another big jump next year.”