Bills offseason questions: Value is the issue for Bills at right tackle

If the Bills want to sign him before the start of free agency on March 17, history suggests they will have to pay on the high end of the market or probably a little more. Why else would a healthy free agent give up the chance to hit the open market? After the start of free agency, the odds are Williams will be lured away to another club.

Williams, who led the Bills offense by playing 89.4% of the snaps in the regular season, was brilliant in pass protection in 2020, and the Bills need a quality pass-blocking right tackle given how much they throw the ball. He was responsible for three sacks and partially responsible for two others, according to Buffalo News charts. Pro Football Focus rated Williams 10th overall among right tackles who started more than half the season. (Dion Dawkins rated 11th among left tackles.) Williams was better in the pass game than the run game.

“When we signed Daryl, obviously, I was very familiar, we drafted him in Carolina,” Beane said. “He's a very steady-Eddie personality, and I thought he brought a calmness to our O-line. Quite honestly, when we signed him, I thought his best shot might be at guard than tackle.”

Williams, however, quickly asserted himself as a better option at tackle than Ford.