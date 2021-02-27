Bills offseason questions: Value is the issue for Bills at right tackle

This is the fifth in a series on key offseason questions facing the Buffalo Bills. Today's installment looks at where the Bills are headed at right tackle.
Buffalo Bills General Manager Brandon Beane found a bargain in the sale section of free agency at right tackle last year.
Now Beane must decide if he wants to pay over value – at least a little – for the same player, or go hunting through the bargain bin again.
Daryl Williams turned out to be a steal for the Bills, signed last March as a free agent from Carolina for a mere $2.5 million.
All Williams did was start all 19 games and provide top-10 caliber right tackle play for the No. 2-ranked offense in the NFL.
Williams, 28, has earned a substantial pay raise.
Williams arguably figures to be the fourth-best offensive tackle on the market, behind San Francisco’s Trent Williams, Carolina’s Taylor Moton and Pittsburgh’s Andrew Villanueva.
Spotrac.com projects Daryl Williams’ value at $7.8 million a year on a two-year contract. Overthecap.com projects him to get $9.25 million over four years. However, that's what both sites believe he's worth. If Carolina puts a franchise tag on Moton, Williams could be the top right tackle available. It would not be a shock if a tackle-needy team with cash offers him $12 million a year.
If the Bills want to sign him before the start of free agency on March 17, history suggests they will have to pay on the high end of the market or probably a little more. Why else would a healthy free agent give up the chance to hit the open market? After the start of free agency, the odds are Williams will be lured away to another club.
Williams, who led the Bills offense by playing 89.4% of the snaps in the regular season, was brilliant in pass protection in 2020, and the Bills need a quality pass-blocking right tackle given how much they throw the ball. He was responsible for three sacks and partially responsible for two others, according to Buffalo News charts. Pro Football Focus rated Williams 10th overall among right tackles who started more than half the season. (Dion Dawkins rated 11th among left tackles.) Williams was better in the pass game than the run game.
“When we signed Daryl, obviously, I was very familiar, we drafted him in Carolina,” Beane said. “He's a very steady-Eddie personality, and I thought he brought a calmness to our O-line. Quite honestly, when we signed him, I thought his best shot might be at guard than tackle.”
Williams, however, quickly asserted himself as a better option at tackle than Ford.
“His 2017 year, he was a second-team All-Pro at right tackle, so we knew he could do it,” Beane said. “He had just had that bad knee injury, which set him back a little bit. It was good to see him back to playing like he did probably three, four years ago. And I thought he was steady all season long. And it was a nice piece for us.”
Beane must decide how many big investments he wants to make this offseason. The Bills could sign a fairly expensive player or two and have money to extend the deal of quarterback Josh Allen, depending on how much money Beane wants to push into the future by reworking existing contracts.
It would be an upset if the Bills retain Williams.
The good news for Beane is this is a good year for offensive tackles in the draft, presuming the Bills can’t afford Williams.
Beane’s history suggests he does not like to be boxed into a position in the draft. The Bills like to come up with at least one viable option for the line in free agency (which Williams represented a year ago).
There will be some lower-priced veteran right tackles on the market. They include Rick Wagner, released by Green Bay last week, and Kansas City’s Mike Remmers. Both might only cost in the range of $4 million a year.
Wagner, 31, started 11 games at right tackle for the Packers, including both playoff games. Remmers started 13 games for the Chiefs, 11 of them at right tackle, and he played pretty well in both games against the Bills. Remmers struggled in the Super Bowl vs. Tampa, but he was forced to move over to left tackle in that game.
Signing someone like Wagner would be a short-term fix. If he didn’t work out or got hurt, the Bills still would be able to fall back on either Cody Ford (expected to retake his starting guard spot) or Ryan Bates at right tackle.
And if the ideal right tackle fell to the Bills early in the draft, they still could take one with the 30th overall pick. Maybe they could find a tackle prospect in the second round.
“We'll have to see where their markets are,” Beane said of both Williams and free-agent guard Jon Feliciano. “But if not, we'll have to try and find some similar replacements at a cost-effective number.”