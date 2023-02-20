This is the second in a series of stories analyzing the Buffalo Bills heading into the NFL free-agency season.

Tremaine Edmunds was standing on the line of scrimmage, faking a blitz over the center, when the Miami Dolphins snapped the ball in the third quarter of the wild-card playoff game last month.

Miami quarterback Skylar Thompson let the pass fly down the deep middle of the field the instant his back foot hit its fifth short step.

When the ball arrived on target 25 yards downfield for tight end Mike Gesicki, the long arm of Edmunds was in the way. Incomplete.

Did Edmunds get a piece of it?

“I got a piece of it!” Edmunds said a couple of days before the Bills’ playoff loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. “You’ve got to give me credit for that. Oh my God, I wish I woulda had the pick. It was a long run.”

What did Gesicki say?

“I talked to him briefly after the game and he was like, ‘Ahh, c’mon, man,’ ” Edmunds said, laughing.

That play is Exhibit A of Edmunds’ pterodactyl-like range and is sure to get the attention of linebacker-needy teams scouting the NFL free-agent market. It might have been Edmunds’ play of the year in what was an outstanding season for the Buffalo Bills’ middle linebacker.

Edmunds picked a good year to raise the level of his game. He is due to hit free agency on March 15. He still is in his young prime. He doesn’t turn 25 until May 2. Yet, Edmunds already has 82 games of experience.

This almost surely is the biggest contract Edmunds will sign in his life.

How big? That’s the question facing the Bills as they evaluate whether to try to keep one of the cornerstones of their defense.

Most good players who are healthy when their first contact expires test the waters of the open free-agent market. Why not? It makes sense to try to draw the best offers possible.

On occasion, a team is able to convince a player to sign before free agency starts. But that’s the exception to the rule. And a team almost always needs to pay near the high end of the player’s market value to keep him off the market.

The Bills beat the odds two years ago when they convinced linebacker Matt Milano to eschew free agency just a few days before the market opened. They signed him to a deal worth $11 million a year.

It will take more than that to keep Edmunds.

The top-paid off-the-ball linebacker in the NFL is Roquan Smith, who got $20 million a year from Baltimore on Jan. 10, with $60 million guaranteed. Smith, a first-team All-Pro, has better credentials than Edmunds.

The next five on the list, according to Spotrac.com: Indianapolis’ Shaq Leonard ($19.7 million), San Francisco’s Fred Warner ($19 million), the Jets’ C.J. Mosley ($17 million), Jacksonville’s Foyesade Oluokun ($15 million) and Tennessee’s Zach Cunningham ($14.5 million).

Warner, who has two first-team All-Pros, also has better credentials than Edmunds. Oluokun signed in March after leading the NFL in tackles, but he has no All-Pros or Pro Bowls to his name. Edmunds has two Pro Bowls.

Spotrac.com pegs Edmunds’ market value at $11 million a year. That’s what the site thinks he’s worth, not necessarily what it thinks he can get on the open market. Pro Football Focus puts Edmunds’ value at three years and $45.75 million ($15.25 million a year).

The expectation is it would take an offer of at least a $15 million a year from the Bills to keep Edmunds. Is there a team willing to push Edmunds in the $17 million-a-year range? It would not be a shock.

How high do the Bills want to go? They can afford it on the salary cap this year. Von Miller’s contract averages $17.4 million over the first three years, and Miller’s cap hit in the first year of his deal (2022) was $5.1 million.

Yet there’s a limit to how many huge salaries a team can balance on its books. Keep Edmunds, and that probably drastically decreases the chances the team will keep defensive tackle Ed Oliver, who has one year to go on his contract. Even if the team decides Oliver is not worth a big deal, keeping Edmunds restricts the Bills from making a big deal with someone else along the way in the next year or two.

Edmunds eschewed all talk of his market value during the season. After the season-ending loss to the Bengals, Edmunds made it clear he likes it in Buffalo.

“My emotions are too high to worry about myself, to be honest,” he said. “Obviously, I’m in that position. Right now, I care so much about this team. I care so much about this organization that it’s bigger than myself. It’s bigger than me worrying about what’s going to happen.

"Being here with my brothers, the guys I’ve sweat with, competed with. My focus was never on my future. It’s been on being here with my brothers.

“I love it here,” Edmunds said. “I love the brothers I’ve created since I’ve been here the coaching staff, the community welcomed me.”

Nevertheless, it’s unreasonable to think Edmunds would give the Bills a substantial discount. This is his best shot in free agency, and there is no reason for him not to let the process play out.

If one ranks big-money positions in building a roster, off-the-ball linebacker ranks somewhere behind quarterback, edge rusher, receiver, offensive tackle and cornerback.

The free-agent pool at linebacker is outstanding this spring.

Besides Edmunds, other quality off-the-ball linebackers set to hit the market include (with Pro Football Focus’ per-year market value): Tampa Bay’s Lavonte David ($11 million), Tennessee’s David Long ($13.75 million), Philadelphia’s T.J. Edwards ($13.5 million), Dallas’ Leighton Vander Esch ($6.7 million), Indianapolis’ Bobby Okereke ($8.5 million) and Cincinnati’s Germaine Pratt ($8.25 million).

All of them have strengths and weaknesses. Long plays great, but has had a history of soft-tissue injuries, to cite one example.

Edmunds has grown as a team leader over the past five years.

“He’s just been amazing to watch his growth from a 19-year-old,” general manager Brandon Beane said. “I mean, it's not like he's 29, he's still a kid. He is a young man. But very proud of who he is. And you can just see his maturation.”

“I like to live by the phrase, 'You can’t lead where you ain’t going and you can’t tell what you don’t know,' ” Edmunds said. “So, if I don’t know this stuff or if I’m not doing this stuff, then I can’t tell you to do it. You’ve got to make sure you’re getting your job done to lead.”

It is hard to quantify the space-defending element of Edmunds’ game, like the play he made against Miami’s Gesicki. When that idea is posed to him, Edmunds buys in.

“I think sometimes people get caught up in stats,” he said. “How many tackles, how many forced fumbles, how many picks. But a lot of things get kind of pushed under the rug on what they’re doing out there. That goes for each position, it can go for a receiver, a safety. Maybe the cornerback is locking up his guy and the ball isn’t going his way. That’s the world we live in. A lot of people live off stats.”