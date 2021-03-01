Bills offseason questions: Should the franchise tag be an option for Matt Milano?

This is the sixth in a series on key offseason questions facing the Buffalo Bills. Today's installment looks at the free-agent market for Matt Milano.
Matt Milano is a self-described minimalist when it comes to his apartment's decor or the scope of his wardrobe, but his bank account sure won’t be minimalist soon.
The Buffalo Bills’ linebacker has given the team a terrific return on investment over his first four years in the NFL, developing into an impact starter after being a fifth-round draft pick.
Now, a payday awaits. The only question is, will that come in Buffalo, or someplace else?
Milano, who turns 27 in July, is in the prime of his career. He’s the type of instinctual, three-down linebacker that every defense in today’s NFL needs. The Bills’ record when Milano played in 2020 shows that – the team was 12-1 when he was in the lineup, with the only loss coming to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC championship game.
Why, then, is Milano leaving a very real possibility?
Simple economics. With the NFL’s salary cap taking a dip in 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Bills are projected to have very little space with which to work.
Milano’s projected value, according to contracts website Spotrac.com, is in the neighborhood of $14 million per year. That might be more than the Bills are willing to spend – especially coming off a year in which Milano missed six games because of injuries – one due to a hamstring strain and five because of a partially torn pectoral muscle.
“Matt is a very good player. What a great job he’s done since he came in here to improve from 2017 to now,” General Manager Brandon Beane said. “His biggest thing is playing 16 games. That will be the first thing he’ll tell you. He had some nicks here and there. It’s just finding that balance.”
It is entirely possible that Beane was doing some posturing when saying that. It’s a stretch to call Milano injury prone. Before 2020, he had missed just five of 50 games in the regular season and playoffs, three of which came because of a broken leg suffered at the end of the 2018 season. Still, Milano has had a history of hamstring injuries – he missed the team’s playoff loss to Jacksonville after the 2017 season because of one – and that type of soft-tissue injury is one that Beane will consider before making a lucrative contract offer.
Nevertheless, there is no denying Milano’s value to the defense. He has become one of the team’s impact players over the past four seasons. Before the divisional playoff game against the Baltimore Ravens, Bills linebackers coach Bob Babich called Milano one of the best linebackers in the NFL.
"You’ve got to believe it. If you don’t personally believe it – that’s with anything – if you don’t personally believe what you’re capable of, you’re never going to be there,” Milano said. “So if you can’t believe it, it ain’t going to happen. But I appreciate that from Bob. That’s a big compliment coming from somebody who’s coached some great linebackers in his time.”
In 54 career regular-season games, Milano has made 273 tackles. It’s his ability to make big plays, though, that has stood out. He has five interceptions, five fumble recoveries, two forced fumbles and six sacks.
“We’d love to be able to get Matt back,” Beane said. “He knows that. I shared that with him and I’m sure (head coach) Sean (McDermott) has as well. The business side matters. He wants to and he’s earned the right to go to free agency and see what his market bears. We’ll do our best to retain him and as many guys as we can. We just don’t even know the numbers yet and what it’s going to be. There’s going to be some tough decisions unfortunately for us. Whether it’s letting guys go on this roster or having to watch guys leave.”
That’s a very similar take to the one Beane offered last year when discussing the impending free agency of defensive linemen Jordan Phillips and Shaq Lawson. Both eventually did hit the open market and departed – Phillips for Arizona and Lawson for Miami. Both were coming off career years and the full extent of the pandemic was unclear.
This year is different. Simply put, it’s a bad time to be a free agent. The Bills are far from the only team to be facing a cap crunch, which could depress the market for some.
It is believed that the salary cap will be set in the neighborhood of $180 million. If it does, the Bills project to be slightly more than that number, which gets back to the “tough decisions” Beane referenced.
The Bills have a roster built to make a Super Bowl run. McDermott made it clear at his end-of-season press conference that his hope is that Beane is able to keep as much of it together as possible.
“I know Brandon is going to do a great job and his staff with that,” the coach said. “It also goes back to the mindset … of staying very team-oriented. Teams that can put the team first and continue to put the team first are teams that will stay together and win year after year. You see teams doing that and there's a reason they're able to do that. That mentality is a piece that we have to manage and continue to be mindful of and aware of because we can not allow that disease, if you want to call it that, to creep into our organization.”
The contract most frequently cited when discussing what an extension for Milano might look like is the one signed by a player Beane and McDermott are familiar with. The Bills’ GM was in the Carolina front office and the team’s head coach was the Panthers’ defensive coordinator when they selected linebacker Shaq Thompson in the first round in 2015. Thompson signed a four-year extension at the end of the 2019 season worth up to $54 million. Milano’s statistics compare favorably to Thompson’s over the first four years of their careers.
Would Milano take a “hometown discount” to stay with the Bills? The famously reclusive interview hasn’t given any indication either way. It's rare that Milano opens up much to the media, but his point was made during the playoffs in an interview with The Buffalo News.
“I know what I can do when I’m healthy and I think everybody else does, as well,” he said in January.
There is one way the Bills can guarantee Milano doesn’t leave – the franchise tag.
The cost last year for the tag on a linebacker was $15.8 million. While the price hasn’t been set in 2021, it figures to be in that neighborhood again. The deadline to use the franchise and transition tags this year is March 9, as Beane and the rest of the league’s general managers anxiously await the final salary cap number.
At first glance, using the tag might not seem to make sense given the team’s cap crunch. However, the tag would accomplish two things. The first is it would buy time in the hopes of a long-term agreement being worked out between the two sides – one that would substantially lower Milano's cap hit in 2021.
To make it work, Beane would have to get creative in creating cap space in other places. That would mean releasing or restructuring the contracts of at least a few veteran players.
Short of that, using the tag would mean only a one-year commitment, essentially punting on making big decisions at linebacker until after the 2021 season, when Milano would be an unrestricted free agent again (and the last year of middle linebacker Tremaine Edmunds’ low-cost rookie deal would be up). If fans return in 2021 and the league’s new TV contracts pump new money into the league, the salary-cap troubles teams are facing this offseason might be eased next year.
The Bills could also use the transition tag, which last year cost $13.8 million for linebacker. Doing so would guarantee them the right to match any offer Milano received, but would not provide any compensation if he were to leave.
If he does leave, the Bills could be in line for a third-round compensatory draft pick in 2022, but that does little for a team looking to make a Super Bowl push in the coming season.
“Anything is,” Beane said when asked whether the franchise tag would be a consideration for Milano. “We want to keep good players. But it will come back to that cap and what we can afford. If it’s $175 (million), then we’re right at it right now. So, definitely some tough moves to make. But, listen, we want to keep good players. Matt’s a good player, so we’d love to keep him here. But, again, he’s earned this right and we’ll just have to see how it plays out.”