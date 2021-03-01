Bills offseason questions: Should the franchise tag be an option for Matt Milano?

The Bills have a roster built to make a Super Bowl run. McDermott made it clear at his end-of-season press conference that his hope is that Beane is able to keep as much of it together as possible.

“I know Brandon is going to do a great job and his staff with that,” the coach said. “It also goes back to the mindset … of staying very team-oriented. Teams that can put the team first and continue to put the team first are teams that will stay together and win year after year. You see teams doing that and there's a reason they're able to do that. That mentality is a piece that we have to manage and continue to be mindful of and aware of because we can not allow that disease, if you want to call it that, to creep into our organization.”

The contract most frequently cited when discussing what an extension for Milano might look like is the one signed by a player Beane and McDermott are familiar with. The Bills’ GM was in the Carolina front office and the team’s head coach was the Panthers’ defensive coordinator when they selected linebacker Shaq Thompson in the first round in 2015. Thompson signed a four-year extension at the end of the 2019 season worth up to $54 million. Milano’s statistics compare favorably to Thompson’s over the first four years of their careers.