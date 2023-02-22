This is the fifth in a series of stories analyzing the Buffalo Bills heading into the NFL free-agency season.

Two moves over the last 10 months seemingly declared the Buffalo Bills’ plans for running back Devin Singletary, who is scheduled to be a free agent next month.

April 29: The Bills drafted Georgia running back James Cook in the second round (63rd overall).

Nov. 1: The Bills acquired running back/returner Nyheim Hines in a trade with the Indianapolis Colts.

The plan went unstated, but was nonetheless obvious. The Bills added reinforcements for Singletary’s departure.

Singletary led the Bills in attempts (177, 29th in the NFL) and rushing yards (819, 24th) and his five touchdowns, 17 explosive carries (gain of at least 12 yards) and willingness to double fasten his chin strap to pass protect will find him a job, but will it be in Buffalo?

Part 5 of the Bills’ offseason question series: Should the Bills make an effort to re-sign Singletary?

An effort? Yes … but only a hard-line one, the kind teams hugging the salary cap ceiling (or currently over it such as the Bills) can manage. Not so much a take-it-or-leave-it offer, but an open line of communication just in case Singletary’s market doesn’t develop and they can keep him at a number that suits the team.

Last month, after the Bills’ season-ending playoff loss to Cincinnati, Singletary was asked by The Buffalo News how interested he is to see his market.

“See what I’m worth,” he said. “I guess it’s exciting. I guess it is in a way.”

It should be exciting for Singletary, whose 3,151 rushing yards are 13th since he entered the league in 2019. All it takes is one team looking to upgrade – and unwilling to spend Days 1-2 draft capital (rounds 1-3) on a back – to pursue Singletary.

Most teams, though, would do what the Bills are expected to do – move on.

Facts are facts, but running backs in the NFL are a disposable commodity. Draft one and then run him … and run him … and run him for the life of his rookie contract and then go find another one. The cycle is a constant churn. Why allocate major resources to the sport’s most physical position?

Case in point: Among the top nine running backs from the 2019 draft (in terms of yards gained), none has signed a contract extension. In addition to Singletary, that group included Las Vegas’ Josh Jacobs, Philadelphia’s Miles Sanders and Chicago’s David Montgomery (the three backs selected before Singletary) and Dallas’ Tony Pollard (the next back drafted after Singletary).

Had the Bills not drafted Cook and traded for Hines over the last year, their decision on Singletary would be more complicated. He had flashes of production in 2022 – 17 carries for 85 yards in the win at Kansas City, 18 carries for 86 yards in the win vs. Cleveland and 12 carries for 102 yards in the win at Chicago. When he had at least 10 attempts, the Bills were 8-1. He also caught 38 passes. The red flag? Three lost fumbles.

“With the opportunities that I had, I feel like I made the most out of it,” Singletary said.

That begged for the quick follow-up. Did he get enough chances?

“It’s tough with this team,” Singletary said. “We have a lot of playmakers. I would say I felt like I had a fair amount.”

Singletary is part of a crowded free-agent running back class led by the New York Giants’ Saquon Barkley (who played ’22 on his fifth-year option) and Jacobs (whose fifth-year option was declined), Montgomery, Sanders, Pollard, and Miami’s Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson.

Running backs who sign lucrative second contracts mostly stay put. Among the top eight averaged salaries, according to Over The Cap, all re-signed with the team that drafted them. Christian McCaffrey has since been traded from Carolina to San Francisco.

Those eight players are also the only running backs with contracts averaging at least $10 million, topped by McCaffrey ($16,015,853) and $15 million apiece for Dallas’ Ezekiel Elliott (who could be headed for a restructured deal) and New Orleans’ Alvin Kamara.

If Singletary departs, the Bills can commit to Cook and Hines as Options 1-1A and then use a Day 3 pick (rounds 4-7) to add a back who ideally can contribute in a rotation. The goal should be to build a running back corps that ensures quarterback Josh Allen (124 carries) doesn’t have to be their best short-yardage option.

Cook rushed 89 times for 507 yards with 21 catches for 180 yards. Hines carried six times for minus-3 yards.

“Sometimes, it takes time to learn the playbook,” Bills coach Sean McDermott said of Hines’ lack of involvement. “After that point, really, it’s something that I felt we could have done a better job with right there and make him more involved (offensively).”

Cook should be ready for a larger workload. Ditto for Hines. If Singletary departs, the Bills will thank him for his service and move on to the next running back.

“You want to talk about one of the most selfless people you can meet,” General Manager Brandon Beane said. “(I’ve) just loved him from Day One and what he’s done and just very steady. … He had some tough runs late in the season. We know he can make guys miss in a phone booth and how his hands have improved – we’ll have to see from the business standpoint how that will work out for us.”