Bills offseason questions: Matt Barkley, Jake Fromm or someone else as No. 2 quarterback?

This is the fourth in a series on key offseason questions facing the Buffalo Bills. Today's installment looks at the Bills' options for backup quarterback behind Josh Allen.

Few NFL players have made more out of one start than Matt Barkley.

Back in Week 10 of the 2018 season, Barkley lit up the New York Jets just a couple weeks after signing with the Bills, going 15 of 25 for 232 yards and a pair of touchdowns in a 41-10 rout. The Bills were on their bye the following week, and after that, rookie quarterback Josh Allen returned to the lineup for the final six games of the regular season.

Barkley, though, impressed enough in that performance to land another contract. That two-year deal is set to expire next month, which leaves the Bills with a question: Do they still believe enough in Barkley to continue with him as Allen’s backup, or does General Manager Brandon Beane want to pursue an upgrade – either from within or outside the organization?