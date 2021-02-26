Bills offseason questions: Matt Barkley, Jake Fromm or someone else as No. 2 quarterback?

This is the fourth in a series on key offseason questions facing the Buffalo Bills. Today's installment looks at the Bills' options for backup quarterback behind Josh Allen.
Few NFL players have made more out of one start than Matt Barkley.
Back in Week 10 of the 2018 season, Barkley lit up the New York Jets just a couple weeks after signing with the Bills, going 15 of 25 for 232 yards and a pair of touchdowns in a 41-10 rout. The Bills were on their bye the following week, and after that, rookie quarterback Josh Allen returned to the lineup for the final six games of the regular season.
Barkley, though, impressed enough in that performance to land another contract. That two-year deal is set to expire next month, which leaves the Bills with a question: Do they still believe enough in Barkley to continue with him as Allen’s backup, or does General Manager Brandon Beane want to pursue an upgrade – either from within or outside the organization?
Since that game against the Jets, Barkley hasn’t been called on to do much. He’s appeared in just seven games, going 38 of 72 (52.8%) for 556 yards, one touchdown and four interceptions. Those numbers aren’t very good, but they’ve mostly come at inconsequential times. In fact, Barkley has only come into the game in relief of Allen once with the outcome still to be determined in a game that had actual meaning in the standings. That was in Week 4 of the 2019 season against New England after Allen suffered a concussion. Barkley went 9 of 16 for 127 yards, but was intercepted in a 16-10 loss to the Patriots.
The rest of Barkley’s appearances have mostly consisted of garbage time.
After a trip to the AFC championship game, the Bills will go into the 2021 season on the short list of Super Bowl contenders. While it’s an uncomfortable topic to consider, Beane has to ask himself if Allen were to go down for a significant stretch – say, a month – can Barkley keep the Bills on track?
There has not been much on-field evidence over the past two seasons to answer that question with a great amount of conviction either way.
Of course, the job of backup quarterback encompasses more than just mop-up duty or the (hopefully) rare injury-relief appearances.
Support Local Journalism
Barkley’s true value over the past two years can be found in the meeting room and on the practice field with Allen.
“I mean, what a selfless guy. Some guys are the backup and they're itching to play. Matt's a competitor, he wants to play, but his first thing every day he walks in this door is to help Josh Allen be the best version of himself,” Beane said. “And that's why it's been so great to have him. Without getting into contracts, we'll see, but very appreciative of Matt, even his wife, Brittany, does a great job of helping wives connect.”
That assessment was backed up by Lexi Kroft, the wife of tight end Tyler Kroft. She tweeted, “Anyone who knows Brit knows she’s the best human out there. Lucky to know her and have her lead our group so well.”
For an organization that’s big on culture, the Barkleys fit right in.
They “have been a big blessing to the Buffalo Bills,” Beane said. “We'll see the business side where that ends up.”
Barkley’s base salary in 2020 was $1.5 million. Given the constraints of the salary cap, the Bills are unlikely to want to spend a lot more on the position in 2021. That seemingly takes them out of the running for quarterbacks who would likely provide an on-field upgrade. Indianapolis’ Jacoby Brissett, Miami’s Ryan Fitzpatrick, Dallas’ Andy Dalton and the Chargers’ Tyrod Taylor are impending free agents with plenty of starting experience, with Fitzpatrick having started 53 games for the Bills and Taylor having started 43 games.
Barkley is part of a big group of free agents in the next tier, along with New England’s Brian Hoyer, Houston’s A.J. McCarron, Baltimore’s Robert Griffin III, Seattle’s Geno Smith, Tampa Bay’s Blaine Gabbert and several others. McCarron was signed by the Bills' current regime as a free agent in 2018 but was traded before the regular season began.
Of course, the Bills might not have to look far for a new backup, if they decide to go that route. Beane used a fifth-round draft pick last year on Jake Fromm, who had a memorable rookie year as the Bills’ third quarterback. Fromm was kept isolated from the rest of the team during practice as a Covid-19 precaution. Afterward, he would throw to select receivers against air while assistant quarterbacks coach Shea Tierney went over the weekly game plan.
Entrusting the backup job to Fromm after that kind of a season might be too big of a leap of faith for a team with Super Bowl aspirations to make.
“Jake Fromm had the most abnormal year a player could ever have, to have to come in here and be the Covid quarantine quarterback,” Beane said. “I thought he handled it great. In his exit meeting, we just praised him for staying true. He would literally be back there hearing the call in his helmet and while Josh or Barkley are going back, he’s going back just like he’s making the throw from 20 yards back. He stays after and throws with the practice squad.
"Really tough year for him, but I think he handled it greatly and it will help him going into next offseason. He’ll be excited to be able to sit in the quarterback room within 6 or 7 feet of the other guys.”
What remains to be seen is whether Fromm will be next to Allen as the No. 2, or whether that seat will be occupied by Barkley or somebody else.