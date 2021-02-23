Bills offseason questions: Is now the time for Josh Allen to get a contract extension?

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

"He did a lot of great things this year," Beane said. "And we don’t have the success we had, not only on offense but as a team, without what No. 17 did."

Sean McDermott offered a similar ringing endorsement in his season wrap-up session with reporters.

"I feel very comfortable with Josh as our quarterback," the coach said. "The contract, all that type of stuff, usually handles itself in the offseason. ... There are very few parts of (Allen's) game that aren't developed after his third season, that you say, 'Well, he really struggles in this area.' I think it's a small conversation of things that he needs to evolve in. ... I've seen him do much of what it takes to win and win at a high level."

Nevertheless, there have been other teams that were convinced they had their franchise quarterback after three season – and gave them massive contract extensions – only to discover they were wrong.

The Philadelphia Eagles admitted their mistake with Carson Wentz Wednesday by agreeing to trade him to the Indianapolis Colts. The Los Angeles Rams admitted their error with Jared Goff in January by agreeing to trade him to the Detroit Lions.