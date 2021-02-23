Bills offseason questions: Is now the time for Josh Allen to get a contract extension?

This is the first in a series on key offseason questions facing the Buffalo Bills. Today's installment looks at whether now is the time to give Josh Allen a contract extension.
They could wait, of course.
That wouldn't necessarily mean a thing in the grand scheme of how the Bills feel about Josh Allen.
Holding off on a contract extension doesn't have to signal even the slightest trepidation about the team's willingness to make a long-term commitment. Nor does it have to indicate the tiniest doubt in the hierarchy about his stature as a franchise quarterback.
All that waiting could simply come down to is this: Because they can.
Like all 2018 first-round picks, Allen has a fifth-year option on his contract that the Bills could exercise next year that allows them to keep him on the team through the 2022 season. Because they could use the room they have under the salary cap, which is tighter due to the pandemic, to address positions of more immediate concern and then, if they so choose, give Allen the long-term deal later and adjust accordingly to all the considerable cap space it will devour.
But would that be wise?
Joel Corry, for one, doesn't think so. He's a former sports agent who covers contract situations for CBS Sports.
"The proactive teams try to sign their core players sooner rather than later," Corry told The Buffalo News by phone. "Because the longer you wait, the more expensive it's going to be."
That's the basic business reason. Do it now and, relatively speaking, it’s a bargain. Do it later and the price could blow your cap to pieces.
The more practical justification for acting sooner is this: Allen is, by far, the most important player on the roster. He's the best quarterback the Bills have had since Jim Kelly retired after the 1996 season.
In three seasons, Allen has done enough to earn an extension. Now.
His performance in 2020 sealed it, as he set team records in virtually every passing category: completions (396), yards (4,544), touchdowns (37) and passer rating (107.2). He led the Bills to their first AFC championship game since 1993. He finished second to Green Bay's Aaron Rodgers and ahead of Kansas City's Patrick Mahomes in voting for the NFL's Most Valuable Player.
General Manager Brandon Beane has acknowledged that a contract extension for Allen can get done, though it would require some some creativity. Beane has declined to discuss specifics and he might have given a hint as to the team’s sense of urgency regarding the timing of such a deal when he talked about the QB's play during his season-ending news conference.
"He did a lot of great things this year," Beane said. "And we don’t have the success we had, not only on offense but as a team, without what No. 17 did."
Sean McDermott offered a similar ringing endorsement in his season wrap-up session with reporters.
"I feel very comfortable with Josh as our quarterback," the coach said. "The contract, all that type of stuff, usually handles itself in the offseason. ... There are very few parts of (Allen's) game that aren't developed after his third season, that you say, 'Well, he really struggles in this area.' I think it's a small conversation of things that he needs to evolve in. ... I've seen him do much of what it takes to win and win at a high level."
Nevertheless, there have been other teams that were convinced they had their franchise quarterback after three season – and gave them massive contract extensions – only to discover they were wrong.
The Philadelphia Eagles admitted their mistake with Carson Wentz Wednesday by agreeing to trade him to the Indianapolis Colts. The Los Angeles Rams admitted their error with Jared Goff in January by agreeing to trade him to the Detroit Lions.
"You look at what Josh Allen has done since he came in, he's improved every year," Corry said. "He was a polarizing pick, because he was inaccurate in college. He had a cannon for an arm, but people had a lot of question marks about him. And out of that draft class, you were thinking that maybe Sam Darnold was the surest thing. Sam Darnold is one big question mark still.
"So, the way (Allen) has emerged should give you more comfort to do it, as opposed to him being Jared Goff, Part II. With Goff, you saw the red flags. When they did it, I'm like, 'Why are you doing him?' I don't recall a quarterback regressing the way Wentz has. That is unusual. But Goff, you kind of saw that coming. That was one of those like, 'Yeah, you didn't need to do him.' But I think Allen's a little bit safer than both of those guys."
Perhaps the best comp for an Allen extension is the four-year, $156 million deal the Houston Texans did with their quarterback, Deshaun Watson, just before the 2020 season, his fourth in the NFL. It includes a signing bonus of $27 million and averages $39 million per season.
At the time, it was the second-largest contract in NFL history behind the 10-year, $450 million extension Mahomes signed two months earlier.
"That (Watson) deal's probably going to be a blueprint on how you would do it structurally for Allen," Corry said. "But I'm expecting that the first digit in the average for Josh will have a four in a it."
Putting aside Watson's desire to be traded from the Texans for a moment (which is not believed to have anything to do with his contract), the deal is structured so that he received his $27 million bonus last year and his 2021 cap number would, relatively speaking, be low ($15.94 million before climbing to $40.4 million in 2022).
"In Allen's case, 2022 would be low as well, because Watson's is $15.9 million, which is what his option-year salary would have been (had he played under it in 2020)," Corry said. "But if you kick it down the road, because they think he's just scratching the surface or he's not there yet and if he improves over what he did this year, you're talking about him playing 2021 under the rookie deal. Come 2022, and the cap goes up because of new TV deals, he'll probably say, 'I want to be the highest-paid player on average yearly salary. And I'm not doing a 10-year lifetime contract Patrick Mahomes did.' "
Michael Ginnitti, who co-founded contracts website Spotrac.com, also pointed to an "adjusted version of Deshaun Watson's contract." Spotrac projects Allen's potential deal at four new years and $162 million of new money beyond the fourth year and the fifth-year option.
"If the Bills think a six-year contract isn't enough wiggle room to keep cap flexibility this and next year, I could see this becoming a six-year extension, eight-year contract. That's still $40 million-plus per year and still a minimum of $115 million guaranteed."
Now or in the future? That's a decision the Bills have to make.
"If he isn't Carson Wentz Jr. – which, God forbid, someone else isn't that – or Jared Goff, two mistakes for signing a guy after three years, if he is more along the Patrick Mahomes, Deshaun Watson category, as we think he is, yeah, by waiting, you're going to cost yourself money. That's what Dallas has done with Dak Prescott. They've screwed that up royally by waiting."