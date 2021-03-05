Bills offseason questions: Is it guaranteed that Tremaine Edmunds' option will be picked up?

Bills offseason questions: Matt Barkley, Jake Fromm or someone else as No. 2 quarterback? This is the fourth in a series on key offseason questions facing the Bills. This installment looks at the team's options for backup quarterback behind Josh Allen.

McDermott has talked this offseason of a desire to keep the core of this team together, which makes sense, given it fell one win shy of the Super Bowl. Edmunds is a team captain and the signal caller of the defense. He’s a huge part of what they do and who they are defensively.

It took until the second half of the season, but Edmunds’ play improved as his shoulder injury healed. He played well in postseason wins over Indianapolis and Baltimore, finishing with 18 tackles, two quarterback hits and three passes defensed.

Depending on what happens with Milano later this month, the Bills may want some stability at linebacker, and picking up Edmunds’ option provides that. It also gives them one more season to evaluate whether they want to offer him a long-term extension.

The case against

The last game Edmunds played in the postseason might have been his worst of the season. In a game that the Bills needed him to play like a star, Edmunds struggled mightily against the Chiefs. That’s a microcosm of his career to this point.

For all of the physical gifts the 6-foot-5, 250-pounder possesses, Edmunds has yet to blossom into the player the Bills thought they were getting when they traded up in the first round of the 2018 draft to acquire him.