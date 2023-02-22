This is the fourth in a series of stories analyzing the Buffalo Bills heading into the NFL free-agency season. Today's question: How does Von Miller’s injury timeline impact needs on defensive line?

When General Manager Brandon Beane reflected in January on the capital he’s spent on the defensive line, he didn’t shy from hinting at reinforcements.

“We want to be strong up front. We do. Both sides of the ball,” Beane said two days after the season ended. “If we think there's players – whether it's draft, free agency, whatever it is – that are better than what we got up front, then we'll definitely not hesitate to add there.”

Given how much the Buffalo Bills have invested in the defensive line recently – in the draft and in free agency – and given a number of other glaring needs on the roster, the pass rush can’t be the top priority of the offseason. Still, they do need to shore up that area, particularly for the start of the season.

The defensive line did not produce to the level it needed once Von Miller's season ended with a knee injury on Thanksgiving. Coach Sean McDermott acknowledged once the year ended that while there were strong games from different players, consistency was a problem.

But on top of just an ongoing need to squeeze more from the group, there’s the potential personnel changes of any offseason.

Defensive tackle Jordan Phillips and defensive end Shaq Lawson are free agents, though both love playing in Buffalo. The younger defense ends – Greg Rousseau, Boogie Basham and A.J. Epenesa – are all gearing up to return, but still must take another step forward. Tackles DaQuan Jones, Ed Oliver and Tim Settle round out the current group.

Miller, who signed a six-year contract last March, is expected back, but his timeline as he returns from knee surgery is uncertain, and that could also impact how Beane constructs the group. Miller is adamant about the power of positive thinking, and he believes he can be back for the season opener. It is true that he has a good understanding of the timeline and the way his body reacts, having gone through it after tearing his ACL in December 2013.

The following season, Miller was ready for the start of the year and had 14 sacks in 16 games.

When he spoke to The Buffalo News in Arizona ahead of the Super Bowl, Miller said his knee is feeling good. Still, while he has about a month more than his 2013 timeline, there is a realistic possibility that the Bills could be starting the year without him, as Week 1 comes less than 10 months after he went down in Detroit.

Take Tre’Davious White’s case last year. Certainly, every athlete and every injury is different, but White’s debut came nearly a full year after his injury, and also after an extended ramp-up period. White’s return was impacted by it being his first major injury and the ensuing mental challenge of a comeback, something Miller believes he can avoid. Beane, while not eliminating any possibilities, balanced his optimism with a dose of caution.

“I think Von’s in a good spot. I think he’s doing well,” Beane said in January. “I expect him ... I’m going to say the same thing: I expect him for a good portion of 2023. I’m not ruling out all of 2023, but I don’t want to say that, either. I think it’s too early.”

With Miller’s status too far out to say with certainty, it could heighten the need for the Bills to make a free-agent or draft investment to bolster the pass rush. They could count on Basham and Epenesa to have bigger contributions until Miller returns, or hope for greater pass rush by committee, though their performance at the tail end of last season does not quite support that plan. As Beane noted, “You don't have a replacement in the cabinet for Von Miller.”

The Bills dropped from fourth in the league in pressure rate (34%) with a four-man pass rush and Miller in the lineup, per Pro Football Focus, down to 27th (25% pressure rate) with a four-man rush or less without him.

The schedule won’t be released for a few months, but given the slated opponents, the Bills don’t want to start the season with how the defensive line looked at the end of last year. Miller’s addition provided clear dividends for the first part of the season.

Phillips, who said he would be having surgery on his rotator cuff this offseason, is interested in coming back, and the return from injury could help make money work on both sides.

As he reflected on the season, Miller expressed his hope to keep as similar a group as possible. But even on the defense, and certainly across the team as a whole, there will be plenty of turnover.

Whatever the defensive line looks like to start the season, Miller knows he’ll be spending plenty of time with them. The 33-year-old Miller said this was his first time being in the meeting room with the defensive tackles and defensive ends, playing in a 4-3 system.

“Usually, I'm with the outside linebackers, or I'm with the MIKE, the WILL, the SAM,” Miller said. “I'm in the linebacker room, so this is my first year out of 12 years being in with the D tackles and D-ends. Man, it was a special time, for sure.”