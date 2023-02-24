This is the sixth in a series of stories analyzing the Bills heading into the NFL free-agency season.

The Buffalo Bills’ defense allowed the second fewest points in the NFL in 2022 after allowing the fewest points in the league in 2021.

In their three playoff losses in 2020, 2021 and 2022, the Bills have allowed 38, 42 and 27 points; 29, 30 and 30 first downs; and have forced a combined total of five punts.

The bitter endings have caused fans to question: Is there a ceiling to Sean McDermott’s style of defense?

Do McDermott and defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier need to change their modus operandi?

The Bills’ defense has been great over six years at preventing big plays. Yet in three playoff losses, it figuratively has died a bloody death of 1,000 paper cuts.

Where the Bills’ defense goes from here in the wake of the 27-10 loss to the Bengals is a complex question with issues and answers that intertwine.

General Manager Brandon Beane stressed after the season the organization must learn lessons from the playoff exit. However, he also stressed the season-ending defeat should not erase all the Bills accomplished.

“You’ve got to be careful about saying off of one game,” Beane said. “It would've been like after that Indianapolis game in-season (a 41-15 loss in 2021), if we would’ve just said, ‘Hey we stink, play all the young guys, kick all the other guys to the curb.’

“If this had been the Cincinnati game during the regular season that we didn’t get to finish, and that was the outcome,” Beane said, “then we would have come back here and said, ‘We just got kicked in the teeth. Let’s look at it and see what happened, where are our matchup advantages, where are they doing it, did they outscheme us?’ We’d look at all those things. But I don’t want to make one game bigger than it is.”

Here’s a breakdown of some of the issues facing the Bills’ defense and being raised by fans:

McDermott/Frazier; Frazier/McDermott. Scan any social media site the past month and the animosity toward McDermott and Frazier has been evident. The fan base was expecting better. The Bills are 62-35 under McDermott, the highest winning percentage for a coach (.639) in team history. The defense has ranked top six in the NFL in yards allowed in four of the past five years under Frazier.

Frazier’s defensive philosophy is in lock step with McDermott’s. Frazier is running the defensive style that McDermott embraces. The overall defensive philosophy is not going to change, no matter who the coordinator is.

Bills’ key defensive rankings 2022

Points 2nd

Yards 6th

Rush yards 5th

Pass yards 15th

Sack rate 18th

Third downs 7th

Red zone 2nd

Takeaways t-4th

Explosives matter. Preventing big plays is a core philosophy of the Bills. It never will go out of style, especially in an NFL era in which great quarterbacks are hard to stop. The most successful NFL teams every year make the opponent work for scores. The Bills ranked in the top seven in the NFL in fewest pass plays of 20-plus yards allowed every year from 2017 to 2021. The Bills dropped to 18th in 2022, allowing 52 plays of 20-plus yards. That was up from 31 in 2021. Injuries in the secondary were a problem. A tough schedule was a problem. But the 2023 schedule is as tough or tougher. The Bills will want to improve next season in limiting explosives.

Four-man rush. The best way to limit explosive pass plays is to rush four men and drop seven into coverage. The McDermott/Frazier defense wants the defensive linemen attacking upfield. The Bills had 33 of their 40 sacks with a four-man rush in 2022, their most in Frazier’s tenure.

In the six games after Von Miller got hurt, however, the Bills dropped from fourth to 27th in pressure rate (25%) with a four-man rush, according to Pro Football Focus.

Get more creative? The Bills rushed five or more men at their lowest rate in Frazier’s tenure, 17.3% of opponent dropbacks, according to Buffalo News charting. The Bills ranked 26th in blitz rate, according to Pro Football Focus.

Arguably one of the best coached defensive games of the Bills’ season came in the Week 3 loss at Miami. The Bills were playing with four backup defensive backs, blitzed just twice all game and held the Dolphins’ potent passing game to 21 points.

However, the Bills are facing the prospect of playing a big chunk of the 2023 regular season without Miller. It would be no surprise if he sat out the first half of the season while recovering from knee surgery. The Bills will need to find different ways to mix up their four-man rush.

Coaching changes. The Bills fired safeties coach Jim Salgado, who had been nickel defensive backs coach the previous two years. Obviously, the Bills want something more in their secondary coaching.

McDermott hired a new safeties coach, Joe Danna, who had the same role last season in Houston. Before that, he worked four years in Jacksonville. He never has worked with McDermott, Beane or Frazier. Danna brings 15 years of NFL experience. Salgado had six.

McDermott also is in the process of hiring Al Holcomb, who worked as linebackers coach in Carolina for four years while McDermott was defensive coordinator. The Bills have not officially announced the move. Holcomb would become a senior defensive assistant, sources have told The News. Holcomb has had various assistant titles. He was defensive run game coordinator in 2020 and 2021 for Carolina. He was assistant head coach for defense in 2022, then became defensive coordinator when Matt Ruhle was fired and Steve Wilks was promoted to interim head coach.

QUICK PASSING vs. BILLS DEFENSE

Bills D vs WR passes thrown after 3 seconds

EPA/att 2nd

Success rate 7th

Yds/att 7th

Bills D vs. WR passes throw faster than 2.5 seconds

EPA/att 25th

Success rate 28th

Yds/att 29th

Data: EPA is “expected points added,” a measure of success that defines the value of each play by the effect it has on the offense’s ability to score. Success rate is when the offense gains 40% of yards needed on first down, 60% on second down and 100% on third or fourth down.

Source: Sharp Football

Slot corner role. Creating more pressure and more deception with slot cornerback Taron Johnson is one area the Bills probably will study. Especially while Miller is out, the Bills are going to need to find more ways to pressure the quarterback. The three slot cornerbacks who rushed the passer the most last season by percentage were Pittsburgh’s Arthur Maulet (10.9%), Cincinnati’s Mike Hilton (8.5%) and Kansas City’s L’Jarius Sneed (8.1%), according to Pro Football Focus. Kansas City coordinator Steve Spagnuolo and Cincinnati coordinator Lou Anarumo are among the most creative pressure coaches in the league (although Frazier’s defenses have outperformed Spagnuolo’s by just about every measure the past four years). Johnson rushed the passer middle of the pack for a slot corner (4.2%).

It all depends on the quarterback being defended. Josh Allen had trouble against corner blitzes, so Hilton’s rushes were effective against the Bills. Cincinnati rushed five men 23rd most in the league. But the Bengals were effective in mixing responsibilities of their underneath defenders.

Stopping the best QBs. Despite the playoff losses, the Bills have had success vs. good QBs. The Bills beat Kansas City and Patrick Mahomes, 24-20, last season and 38-20 in 2021.

“We play Kansas City very well,” Beane said. “We beat them at their place – hopefully one of these years we'll get them here – but we've played them in 2021, we beat them there. In 2020, they beat us. In 2021 playoffs, we lose. That was a back-and-forth game. This year we go in there and beat them. I think it's been a fairly even matchup for the most part.”

The Bills need to do a better job against the quick passing of Cincinnati’s Joe Burrow. Maybe the new coaches can bring new ideas to the underneath coverages against the Bengals. The Bills ranked 28th in success rate and 29th in yards per attempt in 2022 when QBs threw the ball faster than 2.5 seconds, according to Sharp Football.

However, the biggest problem for the defense vs. the Bengals was the fact Joe Mixon ran 20 times for 105 yards. The next week, Kansas City held him to 19 yards on eight carries. No pass defense is stopping Burrow when the Bengals are gaining 172 yards on the ground.