This is the first in a series of Bills offseason questions.

The Bills’ offense was out of sorts in their Week 11 “home” game against Cleveland in Detroit. Trailing 13-6, the Bills lined up at their 43-yard line with 1:22 left in the first half.

A Gabe Davis highlight play sparked the drive and the offense and the team. Lined up wide left, Davis beat the press coverage of cornerback Martin Emerson to get open on a corner route and collected a 28-yard pass from quarterback Josh Allen. The Bills ended the possession with a touchdown to give them the lead for good in an eventual 31-23 win.

Physical at the snap. A quick step to gain separation. Awareness to keep his feet inbounds while completing the catch. The kind of play the Bills expected when they elevated Davis from No. 4 to No. 2 receiver in 2022. Thing is, those plays didn’t happen often enough. Not even close.

The Buffalo News’ Bills offseason question series begins with Davis. Does he deserve another chance to be the team’s No. 2 receiver?

The easy answer: Not on merit – the Bills pursued Odell Beckham Jr., and signed returning veterans John Brown and Cole Beasley late in the season in an attempt to give Stefon Diggs some help.

But the Bills might not have a choice, instead leaning on new receivers coach Adam Henry to help develop Davis.

What a turn in perception and reality for Davis compared to last February.

The end of Davis’ second season was record-breaking – four touchdown catches in the AFC divisional round loss at Kansas City, a performance in the present that was historic and in the future suggested big things.

And, Davis did have moments in ’22 befitting his status. His 17.4-yard average per catch was second in the NFL and he had 26 “explosive” receptions (gain of at least 16 yards).

But everything else? The drops? The consistency? The impact? Equal parts underwhelming and frustrating, concerning and disappointing.

Davis was one of 42 receivers with at least 93 targets during the regular season. He was:

• Last in receptions (48).

• Last in catch percentage (51.6%).

• 30th in receiving yards (836).

• 36th in catches that resulted in first downs (35).

• Tied for 12th in touchdown catches (seven).

Davis had three or fewer catches in 10 of his 15 regular season games, had only one 100-yard game (171 vs. Pittsburgh and 98 on the touchdown that was the league’s season-long completion) and tied for the league lead with seven dropped passes (per Stats, Inc.).

“I think Gabe did some good things,” general manager Brandon Beane said last month. “I know people focus on some drops that he had, but Gabe is still a young player and still made a lot of plays for us.”

Little receiver balance

Was Davis impacted by an ankle injury that cost him one game (Week 2 vs. Tennessee)? Was he slow to gain – or never earn – Allen's trust? Was he simply not getting open?

The News examined the coaches’ All-22 tape for three selected games to see what happened to Davis: The Week 8 win over Green Bay, the Week 10 loss to Minnesota and the Week 11 win over Cleveland.

Green Bay (two catches-35 yards in 52 snaps): Dropped pass on first target. … On next play, got open when Packers safety drifted toward tight end Dawson Knox, but Allen underthrew him. … Wasn’t targeted again until late in first half when he made catch but was pushed out of back of end zone. … First catch went for 29 yards on deep crosser vs. zone coverage. … Dropped pass on fourth-quarter slant route. … Gained six yards on bubble screen. … Lined up on left side of formation on 31 plays. … Wasn’t used in motion until fourth quarter.

Minnesota (six catches-93 yards in 70 snaps): Opened third drive with 19-yard catch from wide right in man coverage. … Got open when cornerback Patrick Peterson slipped on in-cutting route, but Allen took safer throw to convert third-and-3. … Dropped a pass inside the 5-yard line (left his feet but still got two hands on ball). … Befuddling first-half play – ran straight into Vikings defender appearing to try to draw penalty; instead, took himself out of the play. … Gained 15 yards when he beat Peterson on over route. … Caught 21-yard touchdown when he used a kind of stop-and-go move to beat man coverage defender. … Only two catches in second half/overtime. … Drew 14-yard pass interference penalty when he got open for potential game-winning touchdown.

Cleveland (five catches-68 yards in 57 snaps): Opened second possession with eight-yard catch against off coverage. … Over-the-middle drop was on third-and-2. … Three plays after aforementioned 29-yard play, lined up wide right against off coverage and simple straight-ahead route gained six. … Early in third quarter, over route vs. zone gained 17 on sliding catch. … Again, was rarely used in motion.

The top-line thought? Davis showed an ability to get open, but mostly working on the opposite side of the field from Diggs, the progression didn’t get to him. Everything – protection, coverage, route, throw – sometimes needed to be connected for Davis to splash. Diggs doesn’t need everything aligned – he’s simply that good.

Obviously, Davis has to cut down on the drops, but can the Bills do more things with motion and stacked sets to allow for a free release at the snap for Davis? Totally.

Before the Minnesota game, he said he “(bleeped) up my thumb pretty bad so I was working through that and getting back healthy.” Davis, though, did not appear on the Bills’ injury report after Week 4 (ankle). He had only 19 catches in the final seven games.

Diggs’ 154 targets were fifth in the league and his 108 catches third-most. Eight teams had two receivers with at least 100 targets, which means defenses couldn’t devote every bit of their coverage resources on one player.

Balanced pass-catching duos included Cincinnati (Ja’Marr Chase 87 catches/Tee Higgins 74), Jacksonville (Christian Kirk 84/Zay Jones 82), Philadelphia (Devonta Smith 96/A.J. Brown 88) and Seattle (D.K. Metcalf 90/Tyler Lockett 84). In Minnesota, Justin Jefferson led the league with 128 catches, but Adam Thielen had 70. In Miami, Tyreek Hill had 119, but Jaylon Waddle 75.

The Bills? Mostly Diggs, most of the time. He had a whopping 60 more catches than Davis. That wide disparity between Nos. 1-2 receivers was exceeded only by Dallas (CeeDee Lamb 107/Noah Brown 43); Detroit was right behind the Bills (Amon-Ra St. Brown 106/Kalif Raymond 47).

In the last six regular season games, Davis didn’t have a catch of longer than 21 yards. In the playoffs, he had a 33-yard reception against Miami and a 25-yard catch against Cincinnati.

“I thought he played some of his best ball down the stretch,” coach Sean McDermott offered last month.

Now what for Davis?

Was promoting Davis from fourth on the depth chart behind Diggs, Beasley and Emmanuel Sanders to second a miscalculation? In the Bills’ defense, Sanders retired to television and Beasley twice came out of retirement. On the flip side, it can only be labeled a miscalculation, confirmed by pursuing Beckham (who remains a free agent) and the return of Brown and Beasley.

In November, former NFL quarterback and current NBC analyst Chris Simms was adamant Diggs needed help and said Beckham would be an ideal fit.

“I love Gabe Davis; he’s really good, but I think people overrate him,” Simms said. “He’s a good No. 2 and in a perfect world, you would like him to be an awesome No. 3.”

Enter the challenge for Beane – add an impact receiver, preferably one who can work from the slot and at a low cost. The 27th pick would be the ideal spot – USC’s Jordan Addison and Ohio State’s Jaxon Smith-Njigba in Round 1 or, after a trade down, North Carolina’s Josh Downs early in Round 2.

Davis will be in the final season of his four-year, $3.99 million contract. This is the biggest year of his football life, the one that will determine if he’s a role player or worth a deal in the range of $7 million to $10 million.

“No one outworks Gabe and I trust Gabe a lot,” Beane said. “I know (Allen) trusts him, I know our coaches trust him and wherever he fell short (in ’22), I’ll bet you he’ll prove it right and fix it for (’23).”