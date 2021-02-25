Bills offseason questions: Do Bills need John Brown's speed on receiving corps?

Injuries hindered Brown last season as he was limited to nine games and 41.6% of the offensive snaps in the regular season. Calf and knee injuries kept him out two games, then he suffered a knee injury that put him on injured reserve for four games. Then he went on the Covid-19 list for the Week 16 game at New England. He returned for the regular-season finale against Miami and the playoffs.

Bills offseason questions: Devin Singletary's dip leaves Bills plenty to consider Devin Singletary is only 23 years old, so we know he didn’t lose any speed or quickness in his second season for the Buffalo Bills. His production, nevertheless, decreased.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

“It was real stressful after healing up from one injury, then coming back to another,” Brown said during the playoffs. “Just the training staff and the coaches doing a great job for the players, having my back and pushing me through it all. Most definitely watching the guys have fun, that was the most stressful thing. But, in a way, I was relieved because we had guys making plays left and right. So it’s like I can rest up and come back fully healthy how I want to, instead of ... rushing myself to get back out there.”

If Brown stays on the roster, is he going to be a full-time player in the base offense, the three-receiver set? No.

Davis caught 35 passes for 599 yards and seven TDs. He played all 16 regular-season games and 73% of the snaps.