Bills offseason questions: Do Bills need John Brown's speed on receiving corps?

This is the third in a series on key offseason questions facing the Buffalo Bills. Today's installment looks at John Brown’s future on the receiving corps.
The two-time defending AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs have proved that a team can’t have too much speed at the skill positions.
The Buffalo Bills have a speed situation to sort out at wide receiver this offseason.
Their fastest wideout, John Brown, has a contract that presents a salary-cap problem.
Their second-fastest receiver, backup Isaiah McKenzie, is set to become a free agent.
Can the Bills afford to lose both players? Probably. Would it be nice to keep one or both? Sure.
The acquisition of All-Pro Stefon Diggs and the emergence of rookie Gabriel Davis in 2020 made Brown less vital to the Bills’ offense.
Brown caught 33 passes for 458 yards and three touchdowns.
He turns 31 in April. He’s entering the last year of his contract and has a salary cap figure of $9.5 million, with a base salary of $7.05 million. The Bills can save $7.9 million against a tight salary cap if they release him. Another option is to get him to take a significant pay cut. A third option is to rework his contract over two years, with a low salary in 2021 and a guaranteed bump in 2022, when the cap won’t be as tight.
Injuries hindered Brown last season as he was limited to nine games and 41.6% of the offensive snaps in the regular season. Calf and knee injuries kept him out two games, then he suffered a knee injury that put him on injured reserve for four games. Then he went on the Covid-19 list for the Week 16 game at New England. He returned for the regular-season finale against Miami and the playoffs.
“It was real stressful after healing up from one injury, then coming back to another,” Brown said during the playoffs. “Just the training staff and the coaches doing a great job for the players, having my back and pushing me through it all. Most definitely watching the guys have fun, that was the most stressful thing. But, in a way, I was relieved because we had guys making plays left and right. So it’s like I can rest up and come back fully healthy how I want to, instead of ... rushing myself to get back out there.”
If Brown stays on the roster, is he going to be a full-time player in the base offense, the three-receiver set? No.
Davis caught 35 passes for 599 yards and seven TDs. He played all 16 regular-season games and 73% of the snaps.
In the playoffs, the Bills preferred to have Brown on the field. He saw 92% of the snaps in the three postseason games and caught 10 passes for 86 yards. Davis saw 39% of the playoff snaps. He caught eight passes for 85 yards in the win over the Colts and went catchless against the Ravens and Chiefs.
Brown has 4.34-second speed in the 40-yard dash. Davis has 4.54 speed, but he can make plays downfield. He had 10 catches of 20-plus yards. Brown had seven in 2020.
McKenzie, meanwhile, was a nice gadget weapon for coordinator Brian Daboll, often used as a threat on jet-sweep motions, while seeing 25% of the regular-season snaps. He caught 30 passes for 282 yards and five TDs in the regular season. He saw 14.3% of the snaps in the playoffs.
The free-agent market does not figure to be strong for Brown, if he’s released, or for McKenzie, who turns 26 in April. Neither figures to be among the top 20 wide receivers available in free agency. But some team probably will target McKenzie on a modest deal for his niche role.
The good news for the Bills is that the emergence of Davis – who exceeded rookie expectations as a fourth-round pick – gives the team some security at the position and flexibility this offseason.
Plan A for general manager Brandon Beane might be to get Brown to return on a team-friendly deal at a much lower cap figure.
If that fails, the Bills could simply plan for Davis to be the starting outside receiver opposite Diggs and look for a speed receiver option in the middle rounds of the draft. As seems to be the case every year of late, the 2021 crop of wide receivers in the draft looks to be loaded and deep with talent.
Coach Sean McDermott acknowledged the value of more speed on the roster after the AFC title game loss to the Chiefs.
“I think the speed element showed up on the field the other night,” McDermott said. “I don’t think it takes a coach to realize that. Speed and size, that’s what this game is – speed, size and physicality.”