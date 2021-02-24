Bills offseason questions: Devin Singletary's dip leaves Bills plenty to consider

This is the second in a series on key offseason questions facing the Buffalo Bills. Today's installment looks at where Devin Singletary stands after his second season.
Devin Singletary is only 23 years old, so we know he didn’t lose any speed or quickness in his second season for the Buffalo Bills.
His production, nevertheless, decreased.
The Bills’ running back had almost the same number of carries in his first and second seasons.
As a rookie in 2019, he carried 151 times for 775 yards, a 5.1-yard average. In 2020, he carried 156 times for 687 yards, a 4.4-yard average.
The run blocking in front of Singletary was better in 2019.
Bills general manager Brandon Beane tried to deflect blame away from Singletary after the season ended.
“I think it's so unfair to look at the running backs to point blame on the running game,” Beane said. “It's one of those things you got to practice, you got to emphasize and you got to work on it, and that's something that we'll definitely look at. But I'm not looking at Devin Singletary and Zack Moss and thinking those guys came up short for us.”
On one hand, the run game simply was a less important part of the Bills’ attack in 2020. The Bills had the No. 2 scoring offense in the NFL, and it was powered by the No. 2-ranked passing attack in the NFL.
Disregarding the fourth quarter, when the Bills often were running to protect a lead, the Bills ran on only 35% of the plays in 2020. In 2019, they ran on 44.5% of their plays in the first three quarters.
The Bills’ passing game was so good, however, that one might expect Singletary would have been as effective or better on a per-carry basis than as a rookie.
The emphasis on the pass and the pandemic undoubtedly had an impact on the Bills’ run-blocking efficiency. With no spring practice and a reduced training camp, the Bills didn’t work on the run game as much as the previous season.
Due to that and a greater emphasis on the spread passing formations, the Bills’ run scheme became less diverse in 2020.
The Bills relied much more on the zone run game out of 11 and 12 personnel groups (three and four wideouts) in 2020.
Singletary did a lot of damage as a rookie running behind linemen on the move. On gap scheme runs behind pulling linemen, he rushed 61 times for 407 yards, an average of 6.67 yards a carry, according to Buffalo News charts. That included 17 runs of 10-plus yards and 11 runs of 15-plus yards.
In 2020, Singletary had only 35 attempts on gap-scheme runs, and he gained 183 yards for a 5.23-yard average, according to News charts. He had six runs of 10-plus yards and only two rushes of 15-plus yards.
Consequently, the Bills were much more effective getting Singletary outside to the edge of the defense in 2019. He gained 417 yards on gap-scheme runs or outside zone runs that went off tackle or around end, according to News charts. In 2020, he gained 235 yards on those runs that went wide. (Obviously, good outside zone runs don’t have to gain the edge of the defense. Singletary scored a 51-yard TD at Denver on an outside zone run to the left that he cut upfield behind the right tackle.)
Take away short-yardage and goal-line situations and runs from inside the Bills’ 5-yard line, and Singletary averaged 4.61 yards a carry.
Moss averaged 4.88 a carry, minus short-yardage and goal-line runs.
Might Moss’ pounding style be more effective if the Bills are going to "major" in inside zone running? Maybe. But offensive coordinator Brian Daboll’s preference is to be diverse, to be able to attack wherever the defense is weaker.
Pro Football Focus gave Singletary roughly the same number of “avoided tackles” in 2020 as 2019 (32 vs. 36) and basically the same “elusiveness rating” (21st in 2019, 18th in 2020).
Singletary was careful never to talk about seeking more carries, given the fact the offense was so productive.
“At the end of the day, when it’s called, we’ve still got to execute it,” he said. “Even if you’re not running the ball, if you’re catching the ball out of the backfield, you’re still getting into the flow of the game, which is big. So it’s the same, we’re not getting from the backfield, we’re getting touches in the pass game.”
The Bills have invested third-round picks each of the past two years in Singletary and Moss. Two of the four running backs who were active most of the season (T.J. Yeldon and Taiwan Jones) are due to hit free agency. Given their tight salary cap, it’s unlikely the Bills will want to invest big dollars into the running back position this offseason.
Still, it will be interesting to see if the Bills decide to replace Yeldon with another lower-cost back who might significantly push Singletary for playing time.