Bills offseason questions: Devin Singletary's dip leaves Bills plenty to consider

Consequently, the Bills were much more effective getting Singletary outside to the edge of the defense in 2019. He gained 417 yards on gap-scheme runs or outside zone runs that went off tackle or around end, according to News charts. In 2020, he gained 235 yards on those runs that went wide. (Obviously, good outside zone runs don’t have to gain the edge of the defense. Singletary scored a 51-yard TD at Denver on an outside zone run to the left that he cut upfield behind the right tackle.)

Take away short-yardage and goal-line situations and runs from inside the Bills’ 5-yard line, and Singletary averaged 4.61 yards a carry.

Moss averaged 4.88 a carry, minus short-yardage and goal-line runs.

Might Moss’ pounding style be more effective if the Bills are going to "major" in inside zone running? Maybe. But offensive coordinator Brian Daboll’s preference is to be diverse, to be able to attack wherever the defense is weaker.

Taron Johnson earns playing-time bonus for next season Due to the fact that he played more than 35% of the snaps over the past three years, Johnson's pay for 2021 will go up to $2.13 million.

Pro Football Focus gave Singletary roughly the same number of “avoided tackles” in 2020 as 2019 (32 vs. 36) and basically the same “elusiveness rating” (21st in 2019, 18th in 2020).

Singletary was careful never to talk about seeking more carries, given the fact the offense was so productive.