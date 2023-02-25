This is the seventh in a series of stories analyzing the Buffalo Bills heading into the NFL free-agency season. Today's question: Can Quintin Morris be the answer if Bills seek to use multiple tight ends?

When Buffalo Bills tight end Quintin Morris caught his first touchdown in the NFL in December, he knew he had to get the ball back – not for him, but for his parents. But even if the ball from his 14-yard touchdown was heading to Texas, Morris didn't need a souvenir to relish in the steps he had taken this season.

“Obviously, with all the adversity and just kind of, in general, just having a bigger role within the offense this year, I’m learning a lot from that perspective and on special teams as well,” Morris said at the end of the season. “So, it’s like it was a learning year for me, and looking for ways I can improve and help the team get over the hump.”

Morris went undrafted and entered the league with the Bills in 2021. He spent most of his rookie season on the practice squad, and he made his debut this past season in Week 2.

He finished the year with eight catches for 84 yards and a touchdown. He played 14 games, starting one, Week 5 against the Steelers, when Dawson Knox was injured.

Morris’ year gave the Bills reason to continue to see how he develops as they shape next season's tight end room.

Knox signed a four-year contract extension before the season started and rallied with touchdowns in five consecutive games late in the season. Tommy Sweeney is set to become a free agent and played just five games this past season. There are certainly more pressing needs on the roster than tight end.

But ultimately, Morris’ role – or the role of any potential TE2 with the Bills – is tied to how offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey uses the group in Year 2.

Throughout last offseason and training camp, the Bills tight ends – perhaps in trying to manifest it – hinted there might be a higher usage of two tight end sets. Knox even publicly lobbied for 13 personnel, an optimistic goal of getting three tight ends on the field, though, the Bills ended up not running any plays in 13 personnel this season.

The Bills did not heavily rely on 12 personnel, with two tight ends, in Brian Daboll’s final season as offensive coordinator, but as Dorsey took the reins, there was a good chance to tweak that and add some versatility to further exploit opposing defenses. But the Bills actually used 12 personnel as a lesser part of the offense in Dorsey's first year than they had in Daboll's last. Per Buffalo News charting, the Bills ran 43 plays in 12 personnel, 4.1% of the total, and averaged 5.7 yards per play in 2022, compared to 73 plays, 7.8% of the total, and 5.5 yards per play in 2021.

Knox, Morris and Sweeney combined for 57 receptions across 16 games. There were 10 individual tight ends in the league last season that had 58 catches or more.

Morris played 30% of snaps on offense when active, and he had a large role on special teams.

To expand his duties as a tight end next season, Morris noted that some of that will be dependent on opportunities on offense.

“I think it’s just a personnel thing. Obviously, we got a lot of great receivers on this team. We do a lot of 11 personnel, just keeping one tight end on the field,” Morris said. “And so, it is what it is, and just kind of going into the offseason, I think it’d be on me to maybe sharpen those routes, maybe improve in the blocking game and do whatever it is to get the coordinators to see like, ‘Hey, we got to run 12 personnel and get this tight end out there.’

“So, whatever it takes in the offseason to make sure like when I come in, we all come in as a group just making it like, ‘Hey, we got to have this guy on the field somehow.’ ”

The Bills’ belief in Morris was reiterated by the fact that he beat out tight end O.J. Howard. The Bills signed Howard to a one-year contract during the free agency, after Howard spent the first five years of his career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The move seemed to signal the Bills wanted to solidify the tight end room and get someone else on the field alongside Knox more often. But the Bills released Howard on Aug. 30 during final cuts.

Morris was appreciative of the ways Howard and the rest of the group have helped him, but still took some pride in earning the job.

“Yeah, I do. I mean, it just comes back to kind of knowing the work you put in and I thank guys like OJ and Dawson Knox and Sweeney, just all those guys and Reggie (Gilliam), just pushing me through camp and helping me improve my game,” Morris said. “Even though we’re all competing for jobs, at the same time, we have a lot of unselfish guys in that room and just helping each other.”

Some of that advice had to do with blocking. Morris, a former wide receiver, is still getting used to the emphasis on blocking as a tight end.

While the Bills’ approach to how they will deploy multiple tight ends next season still remains to be seen, Morris’ embrace of the less-glamorous role of blocking is a strong reflection of his team-first mentality.

“It was definitely new, but any way I can help my team, I’m willing to do that,” Morris said. “The passes, the catches, touchdowns – they’ll come and just doing whatever. I feel like being a tight end, it’s part of the job.

“You got to be unselfish, and if that’s what my team needs me to do is block, then so be it, I’ll do it. And of course, always looking forward in the future to expand my role and be the guy that can go in there, catch passes, catch touchdowns. But again, I’m happy whatever they need me to do.”