This is the eighth in a series of stories analyzing the Buffalo Bills heading into the NFL free-agency season. Today's question: Can Khalil Shakir take the leap to becoming one of Bills' top-three receivers?

Khalil Shakir could be the solution for the Buffalo Bills.

Of course, as a young player, he might also be a part of the problem, which makes for an interesting question heading into the 2023 season.

Adding weapons around star quarterback Josh Allen is a clear priority this offseason. Can Shakir, a fifth-round draft pick last year, elevate his game in his second season and become one of the team’s top three receivers? If so, it makes general manager Brandon Beane’s offseason to-do list a lot less daunting.

Shakir is coming off a rookie season in which he finished with 10 catches for 161 yards and one touchdown in 14 games in the regular season, two of which he started. He played 275 offensive snaps, 25% of the team total. In the playoffs, Shakir finished with five catches for 91 yards in two games, a sign that his workload from the regular season was trending up.

Shakir, however, had two drops on just 23 targets in the regular season and playoffs, a drop percentage of 11.8 that was the second-highest on the team, behind only Jamison Crowder’s 14.3%, according to analytics website Pro Football Focus. Projecting how Shakir would handle an increased role, then, is a challenge for head coach Sean McDermott, offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey and new wide receivers coach Adam Henry. It’s not uncommon for slot receivers to get 100-plus targets in a season. Would Shakir be able to handle five times the amount of targets he received as a rookie? If so, what would he do with them?

“We just have to give these guys all time, but they're all our DNA,” Beane said at the end of the 2022 season, speaking generally about his rookie class. “You know, we love them. … We got roles for all of them. I think, going forward, explaining the (salary) cap situation, that we're going to count on all these guys to be even more involved as we get into 2023.”

Bills fans were begging for Shakir to be more involved during the 2022 season, although that could have been because of a lack of faith in those ahead of him on the depth chart. Isaiah McKenzie led the team in snaps at slot receiver, but his production – 42 catches for 423 yards and four touchdowns in the regular season – did not come close to matching what the team got out of Cole Beasley in that role the previous three years. As a result, the Bills re-signed Beasley late in the season, but that plan never fully took shape.

Nevertheless, Beasley’s mere presence was a big help for Shakir.

“The first time I watched ‘Bease’ practice, I was like, my jaw dropped all the time just watching how he moved, how he ran his routes,” Shakir said. “I’d ask him what his plan was when it’s man coverage or when it’s zone and everything he was explaining to me, it was ... stuff that I had never thought about before. So definitely him coming in, he definitely taught me a lot, and I appreciate him for being willing to teach me about the game and teach me all those little details. It is definitely awesome to get to know him and learn from him.”

Interestingly enough, Shakir and Beasley might very well find themselves in competition soon. Beasley, who turns 34 in April, has expressed an interest in returning to Buffalo should the Bills want him. Shakir, meanwhile, has three years remaining on his rookie deal. To Beasley’s credit, he’s embraced that role of veteran mentor.

“He’s got all the ability to be a great slot, and he can play outside, too. He’s kind of a hybrid. He can do multiple things, go in and out,” Beasley said of Shakir. “You love a guy who’s just willing to put their pride aside and get better, and he’s been that guy from day one. That was part of me coming back, them asking that of me to help those guys, and I’ve always been willing to do that.

"I can only play for so long, so the next best thing is pass the knowledge that you have to somebody else, and that’s kind of how you stick around the league. You keep passing on things to other players and they carry things that you give them. I’m just here to help as much as possible with him. … I enjoy that part of the game, the film sessions and just the studying aspect of it. That interests me, but it’s good to see him do that and want to get better.”

Part of that process for Shakir this offseason involves working out with former Bills receiver Eric Moulds, one of the franchise’s all-time greats at the position. Moulds recently shared a video on his Instagram page of working out with Shakir, with a caption that read, in part, “Watch what happens next year!”

Khalil Shakir training with Eric Moulds rn literally made my heart skip a beat and my eye shed a tear. SB season back on!! pic.twitter.com/Q8g6sbpTG3 — Off-Season Bill (@BrotherBill716) February 25, 2023

If Shakir shared any of the frustrations it seemed like several of the team’s fans felt about his relative lack of playing time in 2022, he didn’t express those publicly the day after the season ended. In fact, it was quite the opposite. He said he was fully committed to the team's plan and "just starring in my role that day."

“I came in here and I trusted this training staff with everything. I’m thankful that they brought me in here, so whatever their plan was for me, I was all in on that plan,” he said. “Develop me, give me some run early, a little bit, and as time was moving on, more and more run.”

The Bills have shown in the past a desire for their rookie receivers to learn every job at the position, and Shakir’s usage showed that to be the case in 2022. Of his 181 passing snaps, he lined up in the slot 111 times, and out wide 70 times, according to PFF.

“As far as the offense itself, I felt pretty comfortable with that early on,” he said. “It wasn’t difficult at all. I think every experience is a learning experience, no matter what it was, whether I was inactive early on, and then the next week active. ... It was all learning lessons and really just watching the guys in front of me, watch them do their thing and learning from them.”

Shakir kept things very basic when asked what his focus is this offseason.

“Everything,” he said. “Faster, stronger. Obviously, watch and learn from tape, as well, trying to expand my knowledge on defenses as far as getting more of a better feel for the game, as well, and things like that. It’s going to be a big jump first to second year.”

At 6-foot and 190 pounds, Shakir is bigger than the Bills’ other options in the slot, which include McKenzie and, if he re-signs, Beasley.

“I would say I’m more focusing on just the craft of receiver, not just focusing on if I’m going to be in the slot or if I’m going to be outside,” Shakir said. “I’m just kind of focusing on everything so when that time comes, whatever their plan is, I’m ready for it.”

If the Bills decide an in-house option isn’t the answer at slot receiver, they could turn to the draft or free agency, although they don’t have a great deal of money to spend there. Undoubtedly, the best-case scenario would be Shakir developing into one of the team’s top three at the position.

“For me, every time I get to step on the field, it's just 'make the most of it.' I'm happy to be here,” he said. “That's the mentality I've taken. I'm happy I get to be around the guys I get to be around, and to learn from those guys. It's just a blessing. I love it.

"I'm always seeking to try and find new things to help improve my game. Every single day I come in here, I learn 1,000 new things I can put into my game.”