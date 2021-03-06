Bills offseason questions: Bills must hope Jerry Hughes follows edge-rush age trend

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Those players include Dwight Freeney, Robert Mathis, Cameron Wake, Terrell Suggs, John Abraham, Julius Peppers and Calais Campbell. Abraham, Peppers, Freeney, Suggs and Wake had eight or more sacks at age 35 or older. And then there’s Lorenzo Alexander, the retired Bill who had 12.5 sacks as mostly an edge rusher at age 33 in 2016. Alexander added 6.5 sacks while rushing more inside than outside at age 35 in 2018.

Hughes had 4.5 sacks last season for the Bills and 4.5 in 2019. Not great by his standards.

However, Hughes ranked 16th in the NFL in 2020 among edge rushers in pressures on the QB (with 54), according to Pro Football Focus.

He also was pretty good in the playoffs, with six pressures and two sacks against Baltimore. He was the one edge rusher who got some heat against Kansas City, with four pressures and one sack.

“He did a terrific job for us against the Ravens,” defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier said before the AFC title game. “It was one of those games that was a signature game, just when we needed it. That quarterback is so elusive and that offensive line, those are some big guys we had to be able to get around.