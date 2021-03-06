Bills offseason questions: Bills must hope Jerry Hughes follows edge-rush age trend

This is the 10th and last in a series on key offseason questions facing the Buffalo Bills. Today's installment asks: How long can the Bills keep counting on Jerry Hughes to lead the edge rush?
Good edge rushers are hard to find. They’re usually expensive. The best ones most often are found in the first round of the draft.
Nine of the top 13 edge-rushing sack leaders in 2020 were first-round picks.
None of those factors bode particularly well for the Buffalo Bills in their bid to enhance their pass rush this offseason.
One factor is in the Bills’ favor: Good edge rushers tend to age well.
Jerry Hughes will turn 33 on Aug. 13, just before the start of the 2021 regular season.
Hughes is entering the last year of his contract, and it’s reasonable to think the Bills could get another good year – or maybe two – out of the player who has been Buffalo’s best edge-rushing defensive end the past six seasons.
Age 33 has not been a production barrier for defensive ends in the way it has been at running back and cornerback.
There have been 24 edge rushers who have recorded six or more sacks at age 33 or older in the past 10 seasons. They’ve done it 36 times. So almost four players a year age 33 or older have been substantial contributors to their team’s sack total.
Support Local Journalism
Those players include Dwight Freeney, Robert Mathis, Cameron Wake, Terrell Suggs, John Abraham, Julius Peppers and Calais Campbell. Abraham, Peppers, Freeney, Suggs and Wake had eight or more sacks at age 35 or older. And then there’s Lorenzo Alexander, the retired Bill who had 12.5 sacks as mostly an edge rusher at age 33 in 2016. Alexander added 6.5 sacks while rushing more inside than outside at age 35 in 2018.
Hughes had 4.5 sacks last season for the Bills and 4.5 in 2019. Not great by his standards.
However, Hughes ranked 16th in the NFL in 2020 among edge rushers in pressures on the QB (with 54), according to Pro Football Focus.
He also was pretty good in the playoffs, with six pressures and two sacks against Baltimore. He was the one edge rusher who got some heat against Kansas City, with four pressures and one sack.
“He did a terrific job for us against the Ravens,” defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier said before the AFC title game. “It was one of those games that was a signature game, just when we needed it. That quarterback is so elusive and that offensive line, those are some big guys we had to be able to get around.
“Jerry has been steady for us throughout the season,” Frazier said. “Probably hasn’t had the impact weekly that he would have liked. But he always has been consistent for us. So to finally see him begin to get some credit here in these playoffs because of his play is good for him, but it’s good for us as well. ... I don’t think I can point to one thing that is the reason for those numbers stepping up other than maybe the quarterback holding the ball a little bit longer than they did in the regular season. But he’s been putting pressure on the quarterbacks and making a difference for us as a defensive end.”
Mario Addison will turn 34 just before the opener of the 2021 season. He had five sacks last season but wasn’t as consistent getting pressure as Hughes. Addison ranked 35th in pressures with 39, according to PFF. Addison also is in the final year of his contract. If the Bills are looking for casualties to make cap space, Addison is a candidate. Buffalo would save $8.2 million by releasing him.
Hughes has more versatility than Addison, with better ability to rush from either side. Addison much prefers rushing from right end. Hughes, who had rushed mostly from the right in previous seasons, did much of his rushing from the left side in 2020.
Bottom line: The Bills need all the edge rushing they can get, and Hughes remains their best speed rusher who can bend – dip low to get around the offensive tackle.
The Bills have high hopes for the development of A.J. Epenesa, who showed some progress as a rookie. But he’s not an edge bender. He’s a power and effort rusher. There’s nothing wrong with that. Shaq Lawson is not an edge bender, and he gave the Bills a quality season in 2019. Phil Hansen was not an edge bender, and he produced 61.5 sacks during a Wall-of-Fame career for the Bills.
But somebody needs to threaten the edge with speed.
The Bills have to hope Hughes will be part of the trend of gracefully aging edge rushers.