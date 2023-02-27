This is the ninth in a series of stories analyzing the Buffalo Bills heading into the NFL free-agency season.

All hands in the Buffalo Bills’ secondary were required during last month’s AFC divisional round loss to Cincinnati.

Nine defensive backs played at least five snaps, including eight with at least 13 snaps, because of injuries.

Rookie cornerback Christian Benford was not among that group, a bummer of a finish to a season that began with him starting in Week 1.

The Bills’ top four cornerbacks are under contract, but the situation is less certain at safety. Enter Benford?

Should the Bills consider moving Benford to safety?

Yes, exclusively from a depth angle.

“That’ll be one of the things we talk about in the (post-season) evaluation,’ coach Sean McDermott said last month. “That’s been talked about way back when we first picked up Christian and we’ll just see where it goes.”

The only Bills safeties under contract are Micah Hyde (didn’t play after neck injury in Week 2), Damar Hamlin (whose Jan. 2 cardiac arrest makes his status unclear), Jared Payton and Zayne Anderson.

Scheduled for free agency next month are Jordan Poyer, Dean Marlowe and Jaquan Johnson.

Six safeties started at least one game for the Bills, whose starts-and-stops season because of injury semi-mirrored Benford.

Weeks 1-3: He started at cornerback, but sustained a broken hand in the loss at Miami and missed two games.

Weeks 6 and 8: Back from the hand injury, Benford played a combined 54 snaps in wins at Kansas City and vs. Green Bay.

“I was able to keep working on my technique and fundamentals (during the hand injury absence),” Benford said. “The only thing that was weird, I had to catch with a cast on. But that actually made my catching better because you’re not catching with your palms.”

Weeks 10-11: Benford starts against Minnesota and Cleveland (130 snaps), intercepting a pass by Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins.

Week 12: Benford sustains an oblique injury in the win at Detroit. He doesn’t play a snap over the final seven regular season/playoff games.

“That set me back, but I was able to grow my mind and really dig deep in doing what I needed to do,” he said.

Benford finished with 24 tackles and five pass break-ups in 363 defensive snaps.

Benford was called for three enforced penalties – holding at Miami and pass interference and unnecessary roughness calls against Minnesota.

“I felt like there was a lot of learning and growth, on and off the field,” he said. “I learned the ins and outs. I got some experience, I was able to develop my mind and skills. It really was a growth year.”

If the Bills are comfortable with Tre’Davious White, Taron Johnson (nickel), Dane Jackson and Kaiir Elam as their top four cornerbacks, giving Benford some run at safety makes sense.

The theory? By giving Benford practice-week snaps at safety, he could enter in-game as a replacement or provide defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier with a coverage option (perhaps Benford as the sixth defensive back in dime coverage).

Benford said he will spend the offseason training in the Baltimore, Md., area.

“You have to understand situational football,” he said. “In college, they aren’t all like Josh Allen, Joe Burrow or Patrick Mahomes. That required me do a lot of studying.”