 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bills' offseason program to begin April 19
0 comments
topical

Bills' offseason program to begin April 19

Support this work for $1 a month
Bills OTA Workouts Tyrel Dodson (copy)

Linebacker Tyrel Dodson and the Buffalo Bills will begin their offseason program April 19. 

 Mark Mulville/Buffalo News

The Buffalo Bills will be together again starting April 19. 

The NFL on Friday announced the start dates for each team's voluntary offseason workout program. The nine-week program is conducted in three phases, which according to the league, look like this:

• Phase One consists of the first two weeks of the program with activities limited to meetings, strength and conditioning, and physical rehabilitation only.

• Phase Two consists of the next three weeks of the program. On-field workouts may include individual or group instruction and drills, as well as “perfect play drills,” and drills and plays with offensive players lining up across from offensive players and defensive players lining up across from defensive players, conducted at a walk-through pace. No live contact or team offense vs. team defense drills are permitted.

• Phase Three consists of the next four weeks of the program. Teams may conduct a total of 10 days of organized team practice activity, or “OTAs.” No live contact is permitted, but 7-on-7, 9-on-7, and 11-on-11 drills are permitted. For the Bills, those OTAs will be held May 23-24, 26 and 31, and June 2 and 7-10. 

Also, from the league: "Article 22 of the Collective Bargaining Agreement stipulates that clubs may hold one mandatory minicamp for veteran players."

For the Bills, that will take place from June 14-16.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

LGBTQ+ groups concerned over Qatar World Cup

[BN] Blitz Daily Updates

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

News Sports Reporter

I started at The Buffalo News in 2009, and have previously been honored as one of the top 10 beat writers in the country by the Associated Press Sports Editors for my coverage of the Bills. I live in Amherst with my wife, Melissa, and son, Elliott.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News