Bills' offseason program to begin April 19

The Buffalo Bills will be together again starting April 19.

The NFL on Friday announced the start dates for each team's voluntary offseason workout program. The nine-week program is conducted in three phases, which according to the league, look like this:

• Phase One consists of the first two weeks of the program with activities limited to meetings, strength and conditioning, and physical rehabilitation only.

• Phase Two consists of the next three weeks of the program. On-field workouts may include individual or group instruction and drills, as well as “perfect play drills,” and drills and plays with offensive players lining up across from offensive players and defensive players lining up across from defensive players, conducted at a walk-through pace. No live contact or team offense vs. team defense drills are permitted.

• Phase Three consists of the next four weeks of the program. Teams may conduct a total of 10 days of organized team practice activity, or “OTAs.” No live contact is permitted, but 7-on-7, 9-on-7, and 11-on-11 drills are permitted. For the Bills, those OTAs will be held May 23-24, 26 and 31, and June 2 and 7-10.