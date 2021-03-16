Bills offensive tackle Ty Nsekhe to sign with Cowboys

The Buffalo Bills' depth along the offensive line is set to take a hit.

Veteran offensive tackle Ty Nsekhe has reached a deal to sign with the Dallas Cowboys when the NFL's new league year begins at 4 p.m. Wednesday. Nsekhe's agency, Elite Loyalty Sports, announced that the deal is for one year.

Nsekhe, 35, spent the past two seasons with the Bills. He played just 54 offensive snaps last season (4.9% of the offensive total) as Dion Dawkins and Daryl Williams rarely came out of the lineup at left and right tackle, respectively. The year before, though, Nsekhe played 359 offensive snaps in 10 games, rotating with rookie Cody Ford at right tackle.

Nsekhe, a native of Arlington, Texas, who will get a chance to play for his hometown team, becomes the second member of last season's team to reach an agreement to depart in free agency. Wide receiver Andre Roberts reached a deal Monday to sign with the Houston Texans.

Nsekhe's departure leaves the Bills without a proven swing tackle to back up Dawkins and Williams, who re-signed last week. Ryan Bates is an in-house candidate for the job. He has played several positions along the line in his two seasons in Buffalo. Another option is Trey Adams, who spent his rookie season on the Bills' practice squad.

[BN] Blitz Daily Updates Feed your obsession. Start every morning with a guide to the latest news from One Bills Drive and stay informed about what is going on elsewhere in the NFL. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.