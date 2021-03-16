 Skip to main content
Bills offensive tackle Ty Nsekhe to sign with Cowboys
Bills offensive tackle Ty Nsekhe has reached an agreement to sign with the Dallas Cowboys as a free agent.

The Buffalo Bills' depth along the offensive line is set to take a hit.

Veteran offensive tackle Ty Nsekhe has reached a deal to sign with the Dallas Cowboys when the NFL's new league year begins at 4 p.m. Wednesday. Nsekhe's agency, Elite Loyalty Sports, announced that the deal is for one year.

Nsekhe, 35, spent the past two seasons with the Bills. He played just 54 offensive snaps last season (4.9% of the offensive total) as Dion Dawkins and Daryl Williams rarely came out of the lineup at left and right tackle, respectively. The year before, though, Nsekhe played 359 offensive snaps in 10 games, rotating with rookie Cody Ford at right tackle. 

Nsekhe, a native of Arlington, Texas, who will get a chance to play for his hometown team, becomes the second member of last season's team to reach an agreement to depart in free agency. Wide receiver Andre Roberts reached a deal Monday to sign with the Houston Texans.

Nsekhe's departure leaves the Bills without a proven swing tackle to back up Dawkins and Williams, who re-signed last week. Ryan Bates is an in-house candidate for the job. He has played several positions along the line in his two seasons in Buffalo. Another option is Trey Adams, who spent his rookie season on the Bills' practice squad. 

News Sports Reporter

I started at The Buffalo News in 2009, and have previously been honored as one of the top 10 beat writers in the country by the Associated Press Sports Editors for my coverage of the Bills. I live in Amherst with my wife, Melissa, and son, Elliott.

