Shell played in place of injured right tackle Austin Jackson in Miami last season. The Dolphins opted in May to sign New England free agent Isaiah Wynn as insurance behind Jackson. Wynn is playing for a $2.1 million cap hit. Shell’s cap hit for Buffalo is $1.09 million.

The Bills signed him late in the free-agent process – on June 1. That’s a long time for a guy with 72 career starts to linger on the market.