Bills offensive tackle Brandon Shell was not at practice Tuesday and intends to retire, a team official said.
Shell, 6-foot-5 and 324 pounds, started 40 games for the New York Jets from 2016 to 2019, 21 games for Seattle in 2020 and 2021 and then 11 for the Miami Dolphins last year.
Shell played in place of injured right tackle Austin Jackson in Miami last season. The Dolphins opted in May to sign New England free agent Isaiah Wynn as insurance behind Jackson. Wynn is playing for a $2.1 million cap hit. Shell’s cap hit for Buffalo is $1.09 million.
The Bills signed him late in the free-agent process – on June 1. That’s a long time for a guy with 72 career starts to linger on the market.
He had a strong grip on starting right tackle jobs in New York in 2018 and Seattle in 2020. But then his production was hindered by various injuries the following years (2019 and 2021).