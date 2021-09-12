Bills offensive line flustered in loss to Steelers

Surely some of those would-be gains were only possible because of the holding, but the first two erased 23 yards. And the Bills were unable to sustain drives or score for most of the game.

Still, it wasn’t just penalties. The Steelers found the Bills’ offensive line to be porous throughout the day. Asked about the Steelers being effective just rushing four, McDermott pointed to even less.

“That, or they rushed three at times even,” McDermott said. “I’ve got to look at that, and I think I already know where I'm at on it, but I got to look at that, and adjustments need to be made.”

In addition to Watt, who had two sacks, defensive tackle Cameron Heyward had one, good for a loss of six yards. Allen said he felt some difference in the Pittsburgh defense compared to past matchups in which the Steelers were more aggressive up front, but said there was nothing unexpected.

“They didn’t pressure as much. They used their front four, and they’ve got a really good front four,” Allen said. “They’ve got some depth there, too, that can make some plays and get after the quarterback a little bit.”

When running back Devin Singletary finally did get into a groove, he credited the offensive line.