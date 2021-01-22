Bills' offensive line finally has found some continuity

Of course, it takes good health to be able to roll with the same five. After a tough start in that regard, the Bills have enjoyed that recently.

“Guys have done a great job of taking care of their bodies on and off the football field,” Dawkins said. “Every individual player has their own process and their routine, so guys are doing a great job of mastering their routine and because (of it), it has given us the confidence level with our communication that we know what we're going to get and what we know we're not going to get.

“Specifically, with Ike, I know exactly what he's going to say before he says it. If he doesn't say it, then I know that's not what we're doing. It just helps that we're all on the same page and we know exactly what we're going to get from one another. That's the luxury of having everyone healthy at this time, is that we're not overly confident, but overly confident in what we're going to get when that play clock starts.”

The Bills will need that Sunday in the AFC championship game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Chris Jones and Frank Clark are two of the better players in the league at their respective positions – Jones at defensive tackle and Clark at edge rusher.

“When you trust a guy next to you, you can really just relax and understand that you're on the same page and the communication is going to be there in tough moments,” Morse said. “It'll be a great challenge this week. Especially with them having, I think, 15,000 or so fans, the place is still going to be rocking loud. I think the best teams have trust in each other and even when things aren't going very well, have each other's back. I think that's also part of trust, is trusting that guys aren't going to jump on you for making a mistake. Because of that, the biggest thing is you don't want to let your teammates down. I think for me that's the biggest driving factor.”

