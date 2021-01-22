Bills' offensive line finally has found some continuity

The game of musical chairs for the Buffalo Bills up front has stopped.
After starting the season using seven different combinations on the offensive line in 13 games, the final one stuck. Left tackle Dion Dawkins, left guard Ike Boettger, center Mitch Morse, right guard Jon Feliciano and right tackle Daryl Williams have been in the lineup since a Week 13 victory over the San Francisco 49ers, finally providing the type of continuity every team desires for its offensive line.
“We have some consistency,” offensive coordinator Brian Daboll said. “We have confidence in all the guys. They all are going to have to play one way or the other, but when you have those five guys playing game in and game out, I’m sure their communication and the little things – sometimes you don’t have to say anything and you kind of know when you’re playing next to each other for a while. It’s been good to have that consistency for us.”
The Bills’ constant shuffling up front early in the season traced to one part injury, one part ineffectiveness. A torn pectoral muscle suffered during training camp meant guard Jon Feliciano started the season on injured reserve. Feliciano started all 16 games last season at right guard and figured to slot into that role again. In his place, the Bills moved second-year player Cody Ford from right tackle to right guard and placed free-agent addition Daryl Williams at right tackle.
The left side of the line and the center position were the same at the start of the regular season as they were last year, with Dawkins at left tackle, Quinton Spain at left guard and Morse at center. The first big change to that lineup came in Week 3, when Spain was benched for performance and replaced by Ford, who shifted to the left side, opening a spot for veteran Brian Winters to step in as the starter at right guard.
That combination lasted four games, but a knee injury suffered by Ford in Week 6 against Kansas City kept him out the following week, with Ike Boettger replacing him at left guard for a Week 7 win over the Jets. Feliciano replaced Boettger a week later against the Patriots in his first start of the season.
“Speaking for myself, personally, missing the first seven games, getting limited reps in practice before I did come back, I don’t think I’ve played great football this year,” Feliciano said. “I think I’m trending the right way. The offseason being cut down and not being able to get all the reps I would have got, I think I’m just now turning the corner and the line is turning the corner. I think we’re very confident right now. We’ve just got to keep doing the little things in practice and make sure we keep up how we’ve been playing.”
Morse suffered a concussion against the Patriots, which meant the fifth combination of the season came the following week against Seattle, with Feliciano at center and Ford back at left guard. Quarterback Josh Allen was sacked seven times in that game, though, so it was apparent that combination No. 6 would soon be coming. Further complicating matters was another knee injury suffered by Ford, this one knocking him out for the season.
Although Morse was cleared to play in Week 10, the Bills benched him, sticking with Feliciano at center and using Boettger at left guard and Winters at right guard. After the bye week, Morse returned to center, with Feliciano manning left guard and Winters at right guard.
“I think continuity is one of the biggest things as an offensive line,” Morse said. “It also can be extremely rare, just with the NFL being an injury-prone league. I think there is definitely something to having the same guys out there and understanding communication, but it's also having professionals who are ready to jump in at any moment and understand the game plan. I don't think I've been around a group of guys who are just so ready to do that. We have some extremely talented veterans who have played a lot of games who are ready to jump in there.”
According to analytics website Pro Football Focus, the Bills’ best two pass-blocking games came against the Patriots in Week 16 and against the Colts in the wild-card round. The current starting group recorded three of the five best run-blocking performances, as measured by PFF, against the Broncos, Steelers and Patriots from Weeks 14-16.
“We were very fortunate to bring a lot of the offensive line back (from last season),” Morse said. “I can't imagine what it would have been like if it was the year before when we had so many new faces. Kudos to this organization for putting us in positions, even virtually, to get to know each other, get to know the game plan, and then we knew all of this was on us once we were all together to make up for lost time. It's very cool we were able to do that and hopefully that can carry forward.”
The benefit of starting the same five doesn’t always show up in the box score, although Allen having been sacked just 10 times in the nine games since playing the Seahawks is a measurable sign of progress. Rather, it’s the unspoken, can’t-be-coached moments that become second nature.
“So much of it is, you see things and react. You don't always have time to make calls,” said former Bengals offensive line coach Paul Alexander, a Rochester native who grew up a Bills fan. “You have line calls that happen, but then you have line adjustments that just happen on the move because the defense moves at the last second. Until you've really taken thousands of (snaps together), you never really, truly get on the same page. That's the best way to go, when you can get guys together and they can see the same things through the same set of eyes, and anticipate what each other are going to do without the verbal call.”
That’s exactly what has started to happen, according to Feliciano.
“You can’t really see it, but different guys do things differently. Even if it’s the smallest thing, like where his hand is or on the first kick slide, where his step is,” he said. “Just having the same five dudes. I’ve been working with Daryl since the bye week. It makes everything easier because I know where Daryl’s going to be, I know where his hand placement is going to be. I know non-verbal communication that we do just makes everything easier when we can just have five guys and build some continuity.”
Of course, it takes good health to be able to roll with the same five. After a tough start in that regard, the Bills have enjoyed that recently.
“Guys have done a great job of taking care of their bodies on and off the football field,” Dawkins said. “Every individual player has their own process and their routine, so guys are doing a great job of mastering their routine and because (of it), it has given us the confidence level with our communication that we know what we're going to get and what we know we're not going to get.
“Specifically, with Ike, I know exactly what he's going to say before he says it. If he doesn't say it, then I know that's not what we're doing. It just helps that we're all on the same page and we know exactly what we're going to get from one another. That's the luxury of having everyone healthy at this time, is that we're not overly confident, but overly confident in what we're going to get when that play clock starts.”
The Bills will need that Sunday in the AFC championship game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Chris Jones and Frank Clark are two of the better players in the league at their respective positions – Jones at defensive tackle and Clark at edge rusher.
“When you trust a guy next to you, you can really just relax and understand that you're on the same page and the communication is going to be there in tough moments,” Morse said. “It'll be a great challenge this week. Especially with them having, I think, 15,000 or so fans, the place is still going to be rocking loud. I think the best teams have trust in each other and even when things aren't going very well, have each other's back. I think that's also part of trust, is trusting that guys aren't going to jump on you for making a mistake. Because of that, the biggest thing is you don't want to let your teammates down. I think for me that's the biggest driving factor.”