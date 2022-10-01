Bills offensive line closer to full strength, still working on run game

As the Buffalo Bills offensive line gears up for Sunday, the group is navigating a few injuries, a dismal forecast, and a typically stout opponent.

The starting lineup against the Baltimore Ravens is still up in the air, hinging on center Mitch Morse. Morse is questionable with an elbow injury and has been limited in practice all week. He was inactive for last week's game against the Miami Dolphins.

The team had better news on guard Ryan Bates, who was a full participant Friday and was not listed with an injury designation after going through the concussion protocol this week.

While communication is critical to the offensive line, left tackle Dion Dawkins expressed confidence in whomever starts Sunday.

“This is the NFL, bro,” Dawkins said Thursday. “Everybody has to be ready at their moment.”

Week 3 cemented that. The Bills eventually ran out of substitutes on the offensive line against the Dolphins, with Bates, Spencer Brown and center Greg Van Roten exiting the game.

Brown was among those who left the game with heat illness. When he spoke to reporters Thursday, he said he felt recovered.

“Much better, much better than that, for sure,” Brown told The News. “I'm from Iowa – that's the hottest thing I've ever experienced in my life. So that was brutal for me.”

Dawkins and left guard Rodger Saffold played the entire game, as the team ran 90 plays on offense. Their durability wasn’t lost on offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey.

“They battled the entire game against a great defense that poses a lot of challenges for an offense,” Dorsey said Monday. “And I'm proud of them. I'm proud of the way they protected. Obviously, run-game wise, we can do some things better from an all different-level standpoint. But I think it's a true testament to those guys, the coaching they get, the type of attitude that they have, and what they're willing to do for each other that makes it a really special group.”

The run-game adjustments Dorsey pointed to are ongoing.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Scouting Report: Bills' high-powered passing attack faces a reeling Ravens secondary Through three weeks, the Bills lead the NFL with 329 passing yards per game. The Ravens lead the NFL in takeaways with eight and are tied with Jacksonville for the league lead with six interceptions, but Baltimore is allowing 353.3 yards per game through three weeks – most in the NFL.

The next opportunity comes against the Ravens, a team that has not been as good as expected against the run through three games but led the league last season in allowing just 84.4 yards per game.

Baltimore is 14th against the run this season, allowing an average of 104.7 yards per game and 5.0 yards per carry, which is 26th. New England ran for 145 yards (5.2 per carry) in Week 3.

Sunday’s forecast, with a very rainy day anticipated in Baltimore, could have some teams leaning toward running the ball more than usual. Dawkins is ready for any game plan, but he doesn’t expect the rain to dampen quarterback Josh Allen’s game.

“Honestly, in this league, this is a passing league,” Dawkins said. “So whether it’s snowing, it’s raining, it’s mucky – listen, we have a quarterback that does it all. We have a coordinator that calls what he wants. So, I’ve got to be ready for whatever. If we’re gonna run 100 times, then that’s what it is. And if we’re gonna throw it in the rain or throw it in the snow, hey, I’ll be ready to pass (protect) in any weather, or whatever they call.”

The Ravens, by the way, have given up the most passing yards in the league, at 353.3, but also have the most interceptions, with six.

Through three games, the Bills are in the middle of the league with 337 rushing yards, but 113 of those have come from Allen on 19 carries. The Bills' running backs have combined for 216 yards on 49 carries (4.4 per carry). Devin Singletary has 80 rushing yards on 23 attempts. Zack Moss has 78 yards on 13 carries, exploding for a 43-yard run against the Dolphins, and James Cook has 58 yards on 13 games.

Meanwhile, Allen has thrown for 1,014 yards. He dropped back 72 times among 90 plays against Miami, a notable 80%, per Buffalo News charting.

Mark Gaughan: If Bills need to lean on Josh Allen while run game sorts itself out, let 'er rip "Allen drives the bus. The Bills are a passing team. They always should be a passing team as long as No. 17 is on the field," writes Mark Gaughan.

“I don’t think that it’s really that the running game hasn’t been going,” Dawkins said. “Our game plans (have been) having the passes. So, we’ve been passing.”

There was plenty of shuffling on the line lately, but Brown was confident both in offensive line coach Aaron Kromer, who returned to the Bills this offseason, and in the group as a whole.

“Phenomenal,” Brown said on how he'd assess the offensive line amid early adversity. “Coach Kromer has us in a really good spot right now.”

As the team looks to build on that, the run game has been an area of focus this week.

“I think right now, our communication (is going) really well.” Brown said. “Just gonna get that running game going hopefully a little bit here. We're doing emphasis on that and kind of just going back to day one stuff and just kind of figuring out our kinks here and there, and we'll see how it goes from there.”