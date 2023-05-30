The last time Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey answered questions from the media, it was mid-January and six days ahead of the season-ending playoff loss to Cincinnati, a game which in his offense was stuck in the falling snow.

The Bills’ second-place regular-season finishes in yards (397.6) and points (28.4) per game in Dorsey’s first year calling the plays were overshadowed by how the year came to a crashing halt.

“Every year that you don’t finish the way you want to, you’re always motivated for the next year,” Dorsey said before Tuesday’s organized team activity workout. “That’s what I love about this group. It’s a motivated group, it’s a group that definitely wants to come out and start getting to work.”

Dorsey’s job during the offseason program is getting several new players – veterans Connor McGovern, Damien Harris, Latavius Murray, Trent Sherfield and Deonte Harty and rookies Dalton Kincaid and O’Cyrus Torrence – up to speed.

Dorsey addressed several topics during his nearly 20-minute availability:

Drafting Kincaid

What’s the story: Even though tight end Dawson Knox is in the first year of a new contract, the Bills traded up to draft Kincaid in the first round.

Dorsey said: “I love (Kincaid’s) approach right now. It’s been great. (He’s) eager to learn and eager to build a foundation more so than anything and I think that’s important. We’re nowhere close to knowing exactly, ‘Hey, this is what the big picture is going to be,’ because we have to learn him and he has to learn us in a lot of ways, too, within the system and within what we do and within the direction we’re going and where we can expand things and where we can utilize him.”

Analysis: How the Bills play to deploy Kincaid and Knox individually and particularly when they’re on the field at the same time might not crystallize until Week 1 against the New York Jets. But Kincaid’s fluidity catching the football during OTAs is eye-popping.

Balance an issue?

What’s the story: The Bills finished 18th in run-play rate (41.5%) last year and tied for seventh in rushes of at least 10 yards (62). Are the Bills capable of being even more balanced offensively to take pressure off quarterback Josh Allen?

Dorsey said: “What we’re going to look to do is try and win games by how we see fit. Whether it’s running the ball or throwing the ball, that’s never going to change for us philosophically. You want to attack defenses in as many different ways as possible and something we pride ourselves on being able to run the ball and (then) throw the ball and do those different things. I don’t think you saw stretches throughout last year where we weren’t multi-faceted offensively and able to attack in different ways.”

Analysis: By the percentages, the Bills were nearly middle-of-the-pack in run-play rate last year. They trailed final-four playoff teams Philadelphia (48.4%) and San Francisco (48.1%) and were more balanced than Kansas City (38.1%) and Cincinnati (37.9%). The point is about the Bills needing to show more variety in finding ways to limit the physical pounding on Josh Allen.

Working with Allen

What’s the story: This is the fifth year for the Dorsey-Allen partnership, but the second as play-caller/quarterback. The offseason program has been a time to collaborate on some of last year’s key moments and which plays were called. Dorsey was asked if he sees a different Allen behind the scenes.

Dorsey said: “(Players) are going to take a different approach in Year 4, 5 or 6 than in Year 1. When you get out there as a quarterback in the first year, you start winging it around. All of a sudden, in Year 6, you have to start warming up and doing all of the things to get your body ready for practice.”

Analysis: Year 2 of a play-caller/quarterback partnership is always intriguing because they have spent so many hours together in the meeting room and on the practice field/sideline. It isn’t a big ask to expect a more efficient Allen now that he is more accustomed to Dorsey’s game plans.