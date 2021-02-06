Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll named AP Assistant Coach of the Year

The Bills finished the regular season with the NFL's second-highest scoring offense, averaging 31.3 points per game. The team also finished tied for second in yards per game (396.4) and led the league in third-down efficiency (49.7%). Quarterback Josh Allen set single-season franchise records for passing yards (4,544), touchdowns (37) and completions (396), while wide receiver Stefon Diggs led the NFL in both receptions (127) and receiving yards (1,535), also setting single-season franchise records in both.

“I think it is important to develop relationships with your players and make sure they understand you care about them not just as players but as people off the field, that is the first thing,” Daboll told The Associated Press. “The second thing is those guys, they have a very similar mindset and personality, and they hit it off I would say off the field. They got together in Florida in the offseason along with the other receivers, tight ends, backs, started to develop a relationship there, and it continued to grow.