Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll named AP Assistant Coach of the Year

Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll has added another Assistant Coach of the Year honor.
Daboll was honored by the Associated Press on Saturday in a vote of a national panel of 50 media members and analysts. Daboll previously was named the assistant of the year by the Pro Football Writers Association.
Daboll received 28 votes to easily beat Rams defensive coordinator Brandon Staley (5 1-2), who now is the head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers.
The Bills finished the regular season with the NFL's second-highest scoring offense, averaging 31.3 points per game. The team also finished tied for second in yards per game (396.4) and led the league in third-down efficiency (49.7%). Quarterback Josh Allen set single-season franchise records for passing yards (4,544), touchdowns (37) and completions (396), while wide receiver Stefon Diggs led the NFL in both receptions (127) and receiving yards (1,535), also setting single-season franchise records in both.
“I think it is important to develop relationships with your players and make sure they understand you care about them not just as players but as people off the field, that is the first thing,” Daboll told The Associated Press. “The second thing is those guys, they have a very similar mindset and personality, and they hit it off I would say off the field. They got together in Florida in the offseason along with the other receivers, tight ends, backs, started to develop a relationship there, and it continued to grow.
“You know, we meet a lot as a group, particularly in the passing game with the receivers, the tight ends, the quarterbacks, and we really try to let those guys’ personalities show as long as it fits in the framework of the offense. And I think with building relationships and meeting together and spending time together, I think that helps when you are on the field.”
Daboll interviewed for head coaching vacancies with the New York Jets and the Chargers since the season ended but both teams went with former defensive coordinators.