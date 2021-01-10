Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll interviews for Jets coaching vacancy

The timing works out for Daboll, given that the Bills will not know their opponent in the divisional round of the postseason until nearly midnight. If Pittsburgh beats Cleveland, the Bills host the Steelers next weekend. If not, the Bills play either the Ravens or Titans.

"You better be focused on what you're doing this week and concentrate on the team that you're playing and put everything into it," Daboll said last week when asked about how he is dealing with head-coaching interest from other teams. "And that's where everybody's energy and focus is going to be. You're sitting here in the tournament playing the best teams in the league. All of them qualified for a particular reason. They're all good. And we're going to work as hard as we can work to try to put ourselves in a good position to play a good football game. And that's all you do. It's week to week in this league."