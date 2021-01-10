Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll interviews for Jets coaching vacancy

Brian Daboll has been busy on his day off.
The New York Jets announced Sunday that they have completed an interview with Daboll, the Bills' offensive coordinator, for their vacant head coaching job.
According to a report from NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Daboll is also scheduled to complete an interview with the Los Angeles Chargers later Sunday for their head-coaching job. Both interviews are being conducted virtually, given NFL rules in place because of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.
The timing works out for Daboll, given that the Bills will not know their opponent in the divisional round of the postseason until nearly midnight. If Pittsburgh beats Cleveland, the Bills host the Steelers next weekend. If not, the Bills play either the Ravens or Titans.
"You better be focused on what you're doing this week and concentrate on the team that you're playing and put everything into it," Daboll said last week when asked about how he is dealing with head-coaching interest from other teams. "And that's where everybody's energy and focus is going to be. You're sitting here in the tournament playing the best teams in the league. All of them qualified for a particular reason. They're all good. And we're going to work as hard as we can work to try to put ourselves in a good position to play a good football game. And that's all you do. It's week to week in this league."
Daboll previously served as the Jets' quarterbacks coach from 2007-08 on Eric Mangini's staff. In 2008, Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre earned a trip to the Pro Bowl and had the best completion percentage of his career (65.7) playing under Daboll.
The Bills finished the regular season with the NFL's second-highest scoring offense, averaging 31.3 points per game. The team also finished tied for second in yards per game (396.4) and led the league in third-down efficiency (49.7%). Quarterback Josh Allen set single-season franchise records for passing yards (4,544), touchdowns (37) and completions (396), while wide receiver Stefon Diggs led the NFL in both receptions (127) and receiving yards (1,535), also setting single-season franchise records in both.
Daboll's work with Allen will certainly appeal to both the Jets and Chargers. New York has one of Allen's close friends, Sam Darnold, on the roster. The former No. 3 overall pick has not reached his potential in three seasons. The Jets also have the No. 2 overall pick in the draft if they want to go in a different direction at quarterback.
The Chargers have Justin Herbert, who set rookie records for total touchdowns (36), passing touchdowns (31), completions (396), multitouchdown passing games (10), 300-yard passing games (eight) and three-touchdown passing games (six), falling just 38 yards short of Andrew Luck's rookie record of 4,374 passing yards. Herbert completed 66.6% of his passes for 4,336 yards, 31 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He also added 234 yards rushing and five touchdowns.