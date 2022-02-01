 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bills oddly part of Brian Flores' lawsuit against NFL, Giants. Here's how
0 comments
top story topical

Bills oddly part of Brian Flores' lawsuit against NFL, Giants. Here's how

Support this work for $1 a month
Brian Flores-Lawsuit Football

FILE - Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores, center, talks to down judge David Oliver (24) during the first half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, in New Orleans. Fired Miami Dolphins Coach Brian Flores sued the NFL and three of its teams Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022 saying racist hiring practices by the league have left it racially segregated and managed like a plantation.

 Butch Dill - freelancer, FR111446 AP

Former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores is suing the NFL and the New York Giants, alleging racism in hiring.

The class action lawsuit, filed Tuesday, also names the Miami Dolphins, the Denver Broncos and John Doe Teams 1-29. Flores, who is Black, was fired by the Dolphins on Jan. 10 after three seasons. The Dolphins finished last season 9-8, going 8-1 over the last stretch. Flores was 24-25 in his three years in Miami.

Flores interviewed for the Giants job, but former Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll was announced as head coach Friday. The lawsuit alleges the Giants had already decided to hire Daboll prior to interviewing Flores.

“Instead, the New York Giants made the decision to hire Brian Daboll – and disclosed that decision to third parties – during a time when the Giants were scheduled to still interview Mr. Flores and when Mr. Flores was deceptively led to believe he actually had a chance at this job,” the lawsuit alleges.

Alleged texts from Patriots coach Bill Belichick are cited, with Belichick appearing to congratulate Flores on landing the Giants job, until Flores points out he had not yet interviewed. Flores eventually asked if Belichick meant to text him or Brian Daboll. 

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

“Sorry – I (messed) this up,” a screenshot of a text says. “I double checked and misread the text. I think they are naming Brian Daboll. I’m sorry about that. BB.”

The text implying that Daboll had been hired came three days before Flores had his interview.

A footnote in the lawsuit says that Tim McDonnell, the Giants’ co-director of player personnel, mentioned Daboll when texting Flores about his interview for the Giants job:

“Ironically, during their January 11, 2022 text exchange, Mr. McDonnell also suggested that if Mr. Flores were hired as the Giants Head Coach, Brian Daboll might be interested in leaving Buffalo to serve as his Offensive Coordinator (‘Heard Daboll isn’t happy with Sean [McDermott] in Buffalo ... might be able to get out if he doesn’t get a head job… thoughts?).”

The NFL has rebuked the lawsuit.

“The NFL and our clubs are deeply committed to ensuring equitable employment practices and continue to make progress in providing equitable opportunities throughout our organizations,” the league said in a statement. “Diversity is core to everything we do, and there are few issues on which our clubs and our internal leadership team spend more time. We will defense against these claims, which are without merit.”

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Tom Brady records that may never be broken

[BN] Blitz Daily Updates

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News