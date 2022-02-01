Bills oddly part of Brian Flores' lawsuit against NFL, Giants. Here's how

Former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores is suing the NFL and the New York Giants, alleging racism in hiring.

The class action lawsuit, filed Tuesday, also names the Miami Dolphins, the Denver Broncos and John Doe Teams 1-29. Flores, who is Black, was fired by the Dolphins on Jan. 10 after three seasons. The Dolphins finished last season 9-8, going 8-1 over the last stretch. Flores was 24-25 in his three years in Miami.

Flores interviewed for the Giants job, but former Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll was announced as head coach Friday. The lawsuit alleges the Giants had already decided to hire Daboll prior to interviewing Flores.

“Instead, the New York Giants made the decision to hire Brian Daboll – and disclosed that decision to third parties – during a time when the Giants were scheduled to still interview Mr. Flores and when Mr. Flores was deceptively led to believe he actually had a chance at this job,” the lawsuit alleges.

Alleged texts from Patriots coach Bill Belichick are cited, with Belichick appearing to congratulate Flores on landing the Giants job, until Flores points out he had not yet interviewed. Flores eventually asked if Belichick meant to text him or Brian Daboll.

