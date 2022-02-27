Bills OC Ken Dorsey steps into a great situation with great expectations

So which is it? Does Dorsey have giant shoes to fill? Or is he taking the wheel of the NFL equivalent of a Formula 1 Mercedes?

Let’s call it a little of both.

If the 40-year-old Dorsey isn’t ready for the promotion this year, he never will be ready. He is one of the winningest college football quarterbacks ever, compiling a 38-2 record for the University of Miami Hurricanes from 1999 to 2002. He spent seven seasons as a backup pro quarterback. He worked five years as quarterbacks coach for the Carolina Panthers. He has spent the past three years working under Daboll on Sean McDermott’s Buffalo staff. Dorsey was quarterbacks coach the past three years and last season added the title of passing game coordinator.

Josh Allen gets his wish as Bills promote Ken Dorsey to offensive coordinator Dorsey has been with the team for the past three seasons – and perhaps most importantly, got a huge endorsement last week from starting quarterback Josh Allen.

His promotion was the obvious decision by McDermott, despite rumors Dorsey might join Daboll with the New York Giants. In New York, Dorsey would have been working without an established quarterback and likely not calling the plays. In Buffalo, he gets to work with one of the NFL’s young superstar quarterbacks. If the Bills’ offense stays on its current path, Dorsey could be a head coaching candidate in two or three years.

Allen wanted continuity on offense. Everyone at One Bills Drive wanted continuity.

